|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.09
11.03
13.01
8.57
yoy growth (%)
9.59
-15.16
51.68
-5.97
Raw materials
-7.29
-6.61
-9.09
-6.14
As % of sales
60.27
59.94
69.93
71.58
Employee costs
-1.35
-1.19
-0.83
-0.81
As % of sales
11.23
10.8
6.4
9.52
Other costs
-1.91
-1.82
-2.02
-0.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.81
16.57
15.59
11.24
Operating profit
1.53
1.39
1.04
0.65
OPM
12.67
12.67
8.06
7.64
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.31
-0.31
-0.29
Other income
0.01
0.05
0.02
0.06
Profit before tax
1.08
1.09
0.71
0.38
Taxes
-0.35
-0.29
-0.19
-0.11
Tax rate
-32.89
-26.71
-26.61
-29.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.73
0.8
0.52
0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.73
0.8
0.52
0.26
yoy growth (%)
-9.04
52.47
97.48
-11.17
NPM
6.05
7.29
4.05
3.11
