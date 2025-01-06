iifl-logo-icon 1
Cospower Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

520
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

12.09

11.03

13.01

8.57

yoy growth (%)

9.59

-15.16

51.68

-5.97

Raw materials

-7.29

-6.61

-9.09

-6.14

As % of sales

60.27

59.94

69.93

71.58

Employee costs

-1.35

-1.19

-0.83

-0.81

As % of sales

11.23

10.8

6.4

9.52

Other costs

-1.91

-1.82

-2.02

-0.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.81

16.57

15.59

11.24

Operating profit

1.53

1.39

1.04

0.65

OPM

12.67

12.67

8.06

7.64

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.31

-0.31

-0.29

Other income

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.06

Profit before tax

1.08

1.09

0.71

0.38

Taxes

-0.35

-0.29

-0.19

-0.11

Tax rate

-32.89

-26.71

-26.61

-29.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.73

0.8

0.52

0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.73

0.8

0.52

0.26

yoy growth (%)

-9.04

52.47

97.48

-11.17

NPM

6.05

7.29

4.05

3.11

