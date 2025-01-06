Cospower Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.08
1.09
0.71
0.38
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.29
-0.19
-0.11
Working capital
-0.72
3.99
-1.65
0.42
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
4.75
-1.15
0.64
Capital expenditure
1.69
0.04
0.03
0.02
Free cash flow
1.65
4.79
-1.12
0.67
Equity raised
8.49
6.34
1.94
1.37
Investing
0.32
-0.06
0.25
0
Financing
3.94
2.54
2.12
4.57
Dividends paid
0.18
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.58
13.61
3.18
6.61
