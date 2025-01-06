iifl-logo-icon 1
Cospower Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.08

1.09

0.71

0.38

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.29

-0.19

-0.11

Working capital

-0.72

3.99

-1.65

0.42

Other operating items

Operating

-0.03

4.75

-1.15

0.64

Capital expenditure

1.69

0.04

0.03

0.02

Free cash flow

1.65

4.79

-1.12

0.67

Equity raised

8.49

6.34

1.94

1.37

Investing

0.32

-0.06

0.25

0

Financing

3.94

2.54

2.12

4.57

Dividends paid

0.18

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.58

13.61

3.18

6.61

