Cospower Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

540
(1.12%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Cospower Engine. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Half Yearly Results Cospower Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on records the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024, after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 14th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Cospower Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday September 04 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 04th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jun 202423 May 2024
Cospower Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report Cospower Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, June 03, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
Cospower Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Monday March 11th 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of The Company Held on Monday, March 11th 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Cospower Engine.: Related News

No Record Found

