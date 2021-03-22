Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
72.85
14
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
16.71
72.23
-0.21
Net Worth
89.56
86.23
10.19
Minority Interest
Debt
400
250
0.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.14
0
Total Liabilities
489.67
336.37
10.4
Fixed Assets
3.08
1.36
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.53
0.66
0
Networking Capital
442.67
312.24
10.4
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
459.06
259.87
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.71
74.48
10.4
Sundry Creditors
-13.68
-11.52
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-18.42
-10.59
0
Cash
42.33
22.11
0
Total Assets
489.66
336.37
10.4
