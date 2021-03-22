iifl-logo
Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd Balance Sheet

0.35
(0.00%)
Mar 22, 2021|03:31:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

72.85

14

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

16.71

72.23

-0.21

Net Worth

89.56

86.23

10.19

Minority Interest

Debt

400

250

0.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.11

0.14

0

Total Liabilities

489.67

336.37

10.4

Fixed Assets

3.08

1.36

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.53

0.66

0

Networking Capital

442.67

312.24

10.4

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

459.06

259.87

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.71

74.48

10.4

Sundry Creditors

-13.68

-11.52

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-18.42

-10.59

0

Cash

42.33

22.11

0

Total Assets

489.66

336.37

10.4

