Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd Share Price Live

0.35
(0.00%)
Mar 22, 2021|03:31:28 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.3
  • Day's High0.35
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.35
  • Day's Low0.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.58

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:11 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.60%

Foreign: 9.60%

Indian: 42.11%

Non-Promoter- 13.59%

Institutions: 13.59%

Non-Institutions: 34.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

72.85

14

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

16.71

72.23

-0.21

Net Worth

89.56

86.23

10.19

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.65

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,018.3

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.85

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,882

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar

Addtnl Independent Director

Vanaja Nagarajan

Independent Director

Jayesh Shah

Company Secretary

Manasi Modak

Registered Office

1st Floor Turner Morrison Bldg,

16 Bank Street,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-22-22709100

Website: -

Email: mansai.modak@ckfsl.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd share price today?

The Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd is ₹2.55 Cr. as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the CAGR of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd?

Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 40.00%, 6 Month at -36.36%, 3 Month at -12.50% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

