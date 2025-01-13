CPSE ETF* Futures Share Price NSE BSE

₹ 80.27 ( -3.36 %) Jan 13, 2025 | 03:31:04 PM Expiry Date Select an Option Trade

Here's the list of CPSE ETF*'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the CPSE ETF*'s futures contract.