To the members of CRANES SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Cranes Software International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the effect of the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our report, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualification

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the statement section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

1. The attached Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 is drawn on the basis of the principle of Going Concern. We opine as follows in this connection: i Due to Negative Net-worth and pending cases, it cast a significant uncertainty on the Company ability to continue as a going concern, however the management is hopeful for recovery hence the financials result prepared on-going concern basis. ii Investment - As per Company accounting policy the Company has adopted fair value model to value the investment, but the company has been continuously valued all investment at cost price. Due to non-availability of current market value of investments we are unable to comment on the quantum of fair value adjustments required by the company. Details of Investment and Net-worth is as follows.

Particular Investment value Net-worth Relationship ( In Lakhs) ( In Lakhs) As on 31-03-2024 Systat Software Inc USA 1,851.18 (7,294.42) Subsidiary Systat Software Asia Pacific Limited 38.00 129.98 Subsidiary Systat Software GMBH - Germany 14.48 64.68 Subsidiary Analytix Systems Private Limited 630.00 (0.09) Subsidiary Caravel Info Systems Pvt Ltd 362.33 (668.54) Subsidiary Proland Software Pvt Ltd 318.89 (682.24) Subsidiary Cranes Varsity Pvt Ltd 1.00 (36.29) Subsidiary Total 3,215.88

iii. Expected credit loss: following assets are non-performing in nature hence As per AS 109 "Financials instrument" the company needs to provide ECL by following lifetime ECL model.

Particular Amount in lakhs Investment 3,215.88 Loan and advances 901.87 Trade receivables 4,857.49 Total 8,975.24

iv. Legal proceedings u/s.138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act has been initiated by Bank of India.

v. The Company has been defaulted in booking and payment of various statutory dues to various statutory authorities.

vi. In our opinion the securities provided to Banks are not adequate to cover the amounts outstanding to them as on the date of Balance Sheet.

vii. Loan availed by the company from UPS Capital Business Credit remains unpaid and is overdue since April 2014. The management is of the view that the liability of INR 696.37 lakhs (including interest) reflected in the financial statements will adequately cover its liability on settlement of dues and therefore no provision for interest is provided for the period ended 31st March, 2024.

viii. In continuation to the point vii above, the company has also discontinued the restatement of the Exchange fluctuation gain / loss on account of the outstanding due towards UPS Capital Business Credit and the interest due thereon, in line with the Ind AS-21 "The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates". Had such restatement of liability been made in the books in the normal course, the present loss for the period ended 31st March, 2024

ix. The banks which had extended financial facilities to the company have treated the outstanding from the company as "Non-Performing Assets" since 2009. In order to achieve the desired congruency on this issue, the Company has also not provided for interest amounting to INR 5531.82 lakhs on such outstanding amounts for the period ended 31st March, 2024 due to Bank of India, though the confirmation of such dues were not made available to us from the respective banks. Had the said interest been provided in the books in the normal course, the present loss for the period ended 31st March, 2024 would have been higher by INR 5531.82 lakhs.

x. Wilful defaulter: The bank of India has declared Company and promotors as "wilful defaulter".

xi The management is in negotiation with the Foreign currency convertible bond holders for settling its dues. The management is of the view that the liability of INR 38,695 lakhs (including interest amounting to INR 9,610 lakhs) reflected in the financial statements will adequately cover its liability on settlement of dues with the Foreign currency convertible bond holders and therefore no provision for interest is provided for the period ended 31st March, 2024. Had such interest been provided in the books in the normal course, the present loss for the period ended 31st March, 2024 would have been higher by INR 1799.78lakh

In continuation to the point

xi above, the company has also discontinued the restatement of the exchange fluctuation gain/loss on account of the outstanding due towards Foreign currency convertible bonds and interest due thereon , in line with IND AS -21 "Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate" Had such restatement of liability been made in the books in the normal course, the present loss for the period ended 31st March,2024 would have been higher by INR 8740.20 Lakhs.

xii There are undisputed statutory dues including dues on current years transactions, on account of Provident Fund Contribution, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Service tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service tax, Dividend Distribution Tax and the like, not deposited by the Company in favour of the respective statutory authorities.

xiii The company has not complied with RBI guidelines since March 2011.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

The attached Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 is drawn on the basis of the Principle of Going Concern. We opine as follows in this connection:

a. Redemption of Foreign currency convertible bond amounting to INR. 29,085.00 lakhs (42 million Euros) to the holders of the bonds have fallen due during April 2011 and is yet to be redeemed as on the date of Balance Sheet. On a petition filed by the foreign currency convertible bond holders, The Honble High Court of Karnataka issued a winding up order against the company, which indicates the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

b. Term loans and working capital loan availed by the company from Bank of India amounting to INR 39,006.21 lakhs remain unpaid and are overdue since 2009, remain unpaid and are overdue since 2009. The lender has filed cases before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) / Honble Courts, etc for recovery of dues. These proceedings are in various stages of disposal before the "DRT" and the respective Honble Courts. Winding up petition has been filed by Bank of India against the company, before the Honble High Court of Karnataka for non-payment of principal and the accrued interest thereon.

c. In our opinion the securities provided to Banks are not adequate to cover the amounts outstanding to them as on the date of Balance Sheet.

d. We would like to draw the attention of the members to note no. 25 of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements regarding default of payments to various statutory authorities.

e. We draw attention to Note No. 33 of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements regarding the investments (including receivables) made in wholly owned subsidiaries. As explained by the management, it being a long term and strategic investment, there is a reasonable certainty that there will be no diminution in the value of the investment and is confident of recovery of receivables and therefore no provisioning has been considered necessary. The details of investments (including receivables) in subsidiaries are as under.

(INR in Lakhs)

Sl No. Name of the Subsidiary Amount 1 Systat Software UK Ltd 436.62 2 Proland Software Private Limited 465.25 3 Systat Software Inc. (Net of Provision) 4,857.49 Total 5,759.36

f. The company had invested in the below mentioned wholly owned subsidiaries. Due to the cumulative losses in the subsidiaries, the value of investment is eroded.

(INR in Lakhs)

Sl No. Name of the Subsidiary Investment Shareholder Funds 1 Proland Software Pvt. Ltd. 318.89 (677.40) 2 Systat Software Inc. USA 1,851.18 (5,438.36) 3 Caravel Info System Private Limited 362.33 (656.54) TOTAL 2,532.40 (6,772.30)

g. The company has not provided for diminution / impairment in the value of its investments in the above wholly owned subsidiaries, as required by the IND AS-36.

h. The Company has drawn and utilized an amount INR 43.78 lakhs from the CSIL Employees Comprehensive Gratuity Trust fund for the purpose not intended in terms of The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. (See note No. 14 of the Financial Statements)

i. The company has provided for doubtful debts of INR 1657.48 lakhs during the year, towards due from a subsidiary.

j. There are undisputed statutory dues including dues on current years transactions, on account of Provident Fund Contribution, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Service tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service tax, Dividend Distribution Tax and the like, not deposited by the Company in favour of the respective statutory authorities.

k. Earnings in foreign exchanges are not realized within the periods stipulated under FEMA and permission is awaited from the statutory authorities to write off the same.

l. The management is of the opinion that the all assets, investments have at least the value as stated in the Balance Sheet, if realized in the ordinary course of business.

Our Report is not qualified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

(a) Adoption of Ind AS 115- Revenue from contracts with customers:

As described in note number 2B to the financial statements, the company has adopted Ind AS 115 Revenue from Contracts with Customers which is the new accounting standard. Considering the nature of the industry, where revenue is recognized on basis the terms of each contract with customers, these commercial arrangements can be complex and significant judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of identified performance obligation and the appropriateness of basis used to measure revenue recognized over the time period is applied in selecting the accounting basis in each case. Additionally, new revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involves disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date.

(b) Assessment of the appropriateness of provisions recognized and contingent liabilities disclosed in respect of certain tax matters

(Refer notes 25 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements and Annexure A of the Audit Report)

As at March 31, 2024, the Company has significant tax exposures and is subject to periodic assessments/ challenges by tax authorities on transfer pricing, income tax and a range of indirect tax matters.

Consequent to such tax assessments and demands relating to past several years, the Company has paid certain amounts under protest at various dates. The Company has also filed appeals with various appellate authorities against such demands.

Management judgement is involved in assessing the likelihood of ultimate outcome of the tax disputes to decide on the accounting/ disclosure requirements. In certain complex matters the probable amount of the outflows determined by management is supported by opinions obtained from external tax counsels/ experts (management tax experts).

We considered this a key audit matter as:

a. The amounts involved are significant to the standalone Ind AS financial statements

b. Change in the managements judgements and estimates may significantly affect the provisions recognized or contingent liabilities disclosed

c. Matters of disputes are complex in some cases due to the industry in which the Company operates and may lack clarity under tax laws.

How our audit addressed the key audit matters

Our responses:

We assessed the Companys process to identify the impact of adoption of the new revenue accounting standard.

Our audit procedures to address the risk of material misstatement relating to revenue recognition includes testing of design and operating effectiveness of controls and substantive procedures as follows:

a. Evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to the implementation of new revenue standard;

b. Evaluated detailed analysis performed by the management on each stream of revenue contracts.

c. Selected samples from all streams of contracts to carry out a detailed analysis on recognition of revenue as per the five steps given in standard. Performed revenue transaction testing on samples selected from each stream of revenue where each input to revenue recognition, including estimates

Our audit procedures included the following:

a. Understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls in respect of identifying potential tax exposures and/or the accounting and disclosures thereof.

b. Evaluated the related accounting policy for provisioning for tax exposures/ disclosure of contingent liabilities.

c. Obtained managements assessment in respect of tax demands on whether tax outflow is either probable, possible or remote.

d. Along with the auditors experts, where necessary, evaluated the managements assessment as follows:

o Read the correspondences received during the year from the tax authorities.

o Read views provided by the management, management tax experts as applicable.

o Assessed managements positions on significant tax exposures for reasonableness.

o Ensured completeness of litigations by inquiring with the management, review of board minutes, and review of significant legal expenses.

o Evaluated the objectivity, competence and capabilities of the management tax experts o Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Based on the above procedures, we considered the managements assessment in recognizing provisions and disclosing contingent liabilities in respect of the stated tax matters, as reasonable.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the accompanying financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibility on the accompanying Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of standalone financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and quantitative factors in (i) planning the scope of audit work and evaluating the results thereof; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of thecurrent period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describethese matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremelyrare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not becommunicated in our report because the adverse consequencesof doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the publicinterest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) Three out of four Directors of the company being directors of other companies which have not filed its annual return with the Registrar of Companies for a period of more than 3 years as on the date of Balance Sheet, leading to non-compliance and disqualification from being appointed as a director. The Registrar of the Companies Karnataka had ordered for removal of directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. The said directors have obtained an interim stay from the Honble High Court of Karnataka on 26th of October 2018On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

2) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

3) The Company was not required to transfer any amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Chaturvedi Sohan & Co Chartered Accountants Registration No.118424W Vivekanand Chaturvedi Partner Membership No.106403 July 6, 2024 UDIN : 24106403BKBFHK2707 Bengaluru

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph A(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (The Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to standalone Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, materialmisstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Chaturvedi Sohan & Co Chartered Accountants Registration No.118424W Vivekanand Chaturvedi Partner Membership No.106403 July 6, 2024 UDIN : 24106403BKBFHK2707 Bengaluru

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors report to the members of Cranes Software International Limited (the Company) on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

We report that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not hold any immovable properties, reporting under clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) The Company has not made investments in, companies, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, however the Company has in the past granted interest free loans to its subsidiary companies in respect of which: a. the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances to subsidiaries

(Rs. In Lakhs)

SL. No. Name of the Entity Subsidiaries Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date 1 Proland Software Pvt Ltd - 465.25 2 Systat Software UK Ltd - 436.62 TOTAL 901.87

e. No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties f. The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand during the year, however the Company has in the past granted interest free loans to its subsidiary companies which are repayable on demand, details of which are given below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Name of the Entity All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/ advances in nature of loans o Repayable on demand 901.87 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to total loans 100%

*The amounts reported are at gross amounts, without considering provision made.

iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

vii) (a) On Examination of the books of accounts and other records of the Company we report that the company has defaulted in depositing its undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investors Education and Protection Fund, Employees state Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Wealth Tax, Customs duty, goods and service tax and Cess with the appropriate authorities. The following statutory liabilities are pending for payment for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount to be paid Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provision Act Provident Fund 8.83 Commercial Taxes Act Professional Tax 0.96 Employees State Insurance Act ESI 0.51 Income Tax Act (Tax Deducted at Source) Withholding Taxes 315.39 Service Tax Service Tax 239.48 Income Tax Act Self-Assessment Tax 213.19 Income Tax Act Dividend Distribution Tax 273.88 Investor Education Protection Fund Unclaimed Dividend 7.21 Goods and Service Tax Act Goods & Service Tax 132.62

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed amounts as at 31st March 2024 in respect of Provident Fund, Employees state Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Wealth Tax, Customs duty, and Cess and other applicable statutory dues with the exception of the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Chapter V of the Finance Act. 1994 Service Tax 1260.90 2008-09 to 2012-13 Commissioner, Service Tax The Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1999 Penalty for contravention of section 42(1) of the FEMA, 1999 580.00 2006 Director, Directorate of Enforcement

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) (a) There are defaults in repayment of dues to various financial institutions and banks as at the balance sheet date. The amount of defaults and the period are tabulated below

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Name of the Banks Amount of default (including accrued interest) Period of Default Bank of India 39,006.21 From 2009 to Till Date

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has been declared wilful defaulter by Bank of India.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has not raised funds on short-term basis during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 204.67 Lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and has incurred Cash losses of Rs 1,739.74 lakhs in the immediately preceeding financial years.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 37 of the standalone financial statements, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, We believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report.

xx) The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility as mentioned under section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the year. Therefore, the requirements to report on clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.