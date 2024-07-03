Summary

Cranes Software International Ltd is a company that provides Enterprise Statistical Analytics and Engineering Simulation Software Products and Solutions across the globe. They offer a range of proprietary products such as SYSTAT, SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SigmaScan, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, PeakFit, NISA, XID, XIP, Survey ASYST, iCapella, InventX and world-renowned products from reputed principals such as Engineering Technology Associates, Livermore Software Technology Corporation, The Mathworks, Texas Instruments and IBM. They are having their presence in 39 countries across the world.Cranes Software International Ltd was co-founded by Mr. Asif Khader and Mr. Mukarram Jan in the year 1991. The company started as a distributor of anti-virus software in Bangalore. In the year 1993, they acquired distribution rights for MATLAB in the Indian Subcontinent. In the year, 1998, the company decided to start a training division and Cranes Varsity was formed to provide post-professional technical training in niche domains such as digital signal processing (DSP), real time embedded systems (RTES) and mathematical modeling for the academic and corporate sectors. In the year 2000, the company forayed into software IPR with the acquisition of U.S.-based AISN Softwares range of visualization software products, TableCurve 2D, Table Curve 3D and PeakFit. Elder Commercials Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from October 1, 2000. In the year 2001, they acquired SYSTAT from SPSS I

