SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.76
Prev. Close₹4.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹4.76
Day's Low₹4.44
52 Week's High₹8.35
52 Week's Low₹3
Book Value₹-51.44
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.55
47.55
47.55
47.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-839.39
-820.73
-733.14
-717.8
Net Worth
-791.84
-773.18
-685.59
-670.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.76
3.79
8.87
7.85
yoy growth (%)
-27.28
-57.22
12.97
0.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.45
As % of sales
0
0
0
5.74
Employee costs
-2.31
-3.24
-3.31
-3.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-73.91
-5.53
91.8
-82.01
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.06
-0.29
-0.64
Tax paid
25.52
-30.97
-107.09
6.82
Working capital
-17.18
2.95
985.68
220.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.28
-57.22
12.97
0.68
Op profit growth
367.4
-4.64
-89.34
-5,472.14
EBIT growth
1,237.66
-105.99
-213.09
-775.65
Net profit growth
32.55
138.86
-79.67
3.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7.12
6.38
5.86
58.6
25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.12
6.38
5.86
58.6
25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.22
202.21
65.49
2.36
10.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Asif Khader
Director
Mueed Khader
Independent Director
Richard Gall
Independent Director
Akthar Begum
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Apeksha Nagori
Independent Director
Shital Darak Mandhana .
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cranes Software International Ltd
Summary
Cranes Software International Ltd is a company that provides Enterprise Statistical Analytics and Engineering Simulation Software Products and Solutions across the globe. They offer a range of proprietary products such as SYSTAT, SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SigmaScan, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, PeakFit, NISA, XID, XIP, Survey ASYST, iCapella, InventX and world-renowned products from reputed principals such as Engineering Technology Associates, Livermore Software Technology Corporation, The Mathworks, Texas Instruments and IBM. They are having their presence in 39 countries across the world.Cranes Software International Ltd was co-founded by Mr. Asif Khader and Mr. Mukarram Jan in the year 1991. The company started as a distributor of anti-virus software in Bangalore. In the year 1993, they acquired distribution rights for MATLAB in the Indian Subcontinent. In the year, 1998, the company decided to start a training division and Cranes Varsity was formed to provide post-professional technical training in niche domains such as digital signal processing (DSP), real time embedded systems (RTES) and mathematical modeling for the academic and corporate sectors. In the year 2000, the company forayed into software IPR with the acquisition of U.S.-based AISN Softwares range of visualization software products, TableCurve 2D, Table Curve 3D and PeakFit. Elder Commercials Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from October 1, 2000. In the year 2001, they acquired SYSTAT from SPSS I
Read More
The Cranes Software International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cranes Software International Ltd is ₹67.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cranes Software International Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cranes Software International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cranes Software International Ltd is ₹3 and ₹8.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cranes Software International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.04%, 3 Years at -6.59%, 1 Year at 2.64%, 6 Month at -39.51%, 3 Month at 2.41% and 1 Month at -0.64%.
