Cranes Software International Ltd Share Price

4.46
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.76
  • Day's High4.76
  • 52 Wk High8.35
  • Prev. Close4.67
  • Day's Low4.44
  • 52 Wk Low 3
  • Turnover (lac)0.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-51.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Cranes Software International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4.76

Prev. Close

4.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

4.76

Day's Low

4.44

52 Week's High

8.35

52 Week's Low

3

Book Value

-51.44

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cranes Software International Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Cranes Software International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cranes Software International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:20 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.64%

Non-Promoter- 10.92%

Institutions: 10.91%

Non-Institutions: 84.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cranes Software International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.55

47.55

47.55

47.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-839.39

-820.73

-733.14

-717.8

Net Worth

-791.84

-773.18

-685.59

-670.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.76

3.79

8.87

7.85

yoy growth (%)

-27.28

-57.22

12.97

0.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.45

As % of sales

0

0

0

5.74

Employee costs

-2.31

-3.24

-3.31

-3.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-73.91

-5.53

91.8

-82.01

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.06

-0.29

-0.64

Tax paid

25.52

-30.97

-107.09

6.82

Working capital

-17.18

2.95

985.68

220.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.28

-57.22

12.97

0.68

Op profit growth

367.4

-4.64

-89.34

-5,472.14

EBIT growth

1,237.66

-105.99

-213.09

-775.65

Net profit growth

32.55

138.86

-79.67

3.71

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7.12

6.38

5.86

58.6

25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.12

6.38

5.86

58.6

25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.22

202.21

65.49

2.36

10.58

View Annually Results

Cranes Software International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cranes Software International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Asif Khader

Director

Mueed Khader

Independent Director

Richard Gall

Independent Director

Akthar Begum

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Apeksha Nagori

Independent Director

Shital Darak Mandhana .

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cranes Software International Ltd

Summary

Cranes Software International Ltd is a company that provides Enterprise Statistical Analytics and Engineering Simulation Software Products and Solutions across the globe. They offer a range of proprietary products such as SYSTAT, SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SigmaScan, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, PeakFit, NISA, XID, XIP, Survey ASYST, iCapella, InventX and world-renowned products from reputed principals such as Engineering Technology Associates, Livermore Software Technology Corporation, The Mathworks, Texas Instruments and IBM. They are having their presence in 39 countries across the world.Cranes Software International Ltd was co-founded by Mr. Asif Khader and Mr. Mukarram Jan in the year 1991. The company started as a distributor of anti-virus software in Bangalore. In the year 1993, they acquired distribution rights for MATLAB in the Indian Subcontinent. In the year, 1998, the company decided to start a training division and Cranes Varsity was formed to provide post-professional technical training in niche domains such as digital signal processing (DSP), real time embedded systems (RTES) and mathematical modeling for the academic and corporate sectors. In the year 2000, the company forayed into software IPR with the acquisition of U.S.-based AISN Softwares range of visualization software products, TableCurve 2D, Table Curve 3D and PeakFit. Elder Commercials Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from October 1, 2000. In the year 2001, they acquired SYSTAT from SPSS I
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cranes Software International Ltd share price today?

The Cranes Software International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cranes Software International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cranes Software International Ltd is ₹67.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cranes Software International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cranes Software International Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cranes Software International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cranes Software International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cranes Software International Ltd is ₹3 and ₹8.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cranes Software International Ltd?

Cranes Software International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.04%, 3 Years at -6.59%, 1 Year at 2.64%, 6 Month at -39.51%, 3 Month at 2.41% and 1 Month at -0.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cranes Software International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cranes Software International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.64 %
Institutions - 10.91 %
Public - 84.44 %

