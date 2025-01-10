Cranes Software International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.55
47.55
47.55
47.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-839.39
-820.73
-733.14
-717.8
Net Worth
-791.84
-773.18
-685.59
-670.25
Minority Interest
Debt
460.48
460.48
578.61
874.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-331.36
-312.7
-106.98
203.87
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.14
0.2
0.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.16
32.16
80.1
80.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
202.35
245.86
Networking Capital
-363.74
-345.1
-389.79
-122.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
48.57
65.13
81.57
98.81
Debtor Days
13,059.69
Other Current Assets
9.06
9.13
27.7
33.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.57
-0.72
-1.56
-3.77
Creditor Days
498.27
Other Current Liabilities
-420.8
-418.64
-497.5
-251.55
Cash
0.11
0.11
0.16
0.19
Total Assets
-331.36
-312.69
-106.98
203.86
