Cranes Software International Ltd Balance Sheet

4.45
(-1.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.55

47.55

47.55

47.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-839.39

-820.73

-733.14

-717.8

Net Worth

-791.84

-773.18

-685.59

-670.25

Minority Interest

Debt

460.48

460.48

578.61

874.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-331.36

-312.7

-106.98

203.87

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.14

0.2

0.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

32.16

32.16

80.1

80.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

202.35

245.86

Networking Capital

-363.74

-345.1

-389.79

-122.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

48.57

65.13

81.57

98.81

Debtor Days

13,059.69

Other Current Assets

9.06

9.13

27.7

33.94

Sundry Creditors

-0.57

-0.72

-1.56

-3.77

Creditor Days

498.27

Other Current Liabilities

-420.8

-418.64

-497.5

-251.55

Cash

0.11

0.11

0.16

0.19

Total Assets

-331.36

-312.69

-106.98

203.86

