Cranes Software International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-73.91
-5.53
91.8
-82.01
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.06
-0.29
-0.64
Tax paid
25.52
-30.97
-107.09
6.82
Working capital
-17.18
2.95
985.68
220.22
Other operating items
Operating
-65.66
-33.61
970.09
144.37
Capital expenditure
0.04
0.19
-96.74
0.03
Free cash flow
-65.62
-33.41
873.35
144.4
Equity raised
-1,290.82
-1,217.81
-1,187.25
-1,035.83
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.43
0.88
875.01
0.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,356.01
-1,250.35
561.11
-890.53
