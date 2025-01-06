iifl-logo-icon 1
Cranes Software International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.47
(-4.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cranes Software International Ltd

Cranes Software FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-73.91

-5.53

91.8

-82.01

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.06

-0.29

-0.64

Tax paid

25.52

-30.97

-107.09

6.82

Working capital

-17.18

2.95

985.68

220.22

Other operating items

Operating

-65.66

-33.61

970.09

144.37

Capital expenditure

0.04

0.19

-96.74

0.03

Free cash flow

-65.62

-33.41

873.35

144.4

Equity raised

-1,290.82

-1,217.81

-1,187.25

-1,035.83

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.43

0.88

875.01

0.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,356.01

-1,250.35

561.11

-890.53

