Cranes Software International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.49
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:12:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.76

3.79

8.87

7.85

yoy growth (%)

-27.28

-57.22

12.97

0.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.45

As % of sales

0

0

0

5.74

Employee costs

-2.31

-3.24

-3.31

-3.04

As % of sales

83.66

85.45

37.34

38.69

Other costs

-75.25

-16.55

-22.34

-161.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,725.09

435.94

251.69

2,059.55

Operating profit

-74.8

-16

-16.78

-157.48

OPM

-2,708.75

-421.39

-189.04

-2,004

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.06

-0.29

-0.64

Interest expense

0

0

-0.37

-0.51

Other income

0.98

10.54

109.26

76.62

Profit before tax

-73.91

-5.53

91.8

-82.01

Taxes

25.52

-30.97

-107.09

6.82

Tax rate

-34.53

559.72

-116.64

-8.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-48.38

-36.5

-15.28

-75.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-48.38

-36.5

-15.28

-75.19

yoy growth (%)

32.55

138.86

-79.67

3.71

NPM

-1,752.16

-961.15

-172.13

-956.91

