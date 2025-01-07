Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.76
3.79
8.87
7.85
yoy growth (%)
-27.28
-57.22
12.97
0.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.45
As % of sales
0
0
0
5.74
Employee costs
-2.31
-3.24
-3.31
-3.04
As % of sales
83.66
85.45
37.34
38.69
Other costs
-75.25
-16.55
-22.34
-161.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,725.09
435.94
251.69
2,059.55
Operating profit
-74.8
-16
-16.78
-157.48
OPM
-2,708.75
-421.39
-189.04
-2,004
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.06
-0.29
-0.64
Interest expense
0
0
-0.37
-0.51
Other income
0.98
10.54
109.26
76.62
Profit before tax
-73.91
-5.53
91.8
-82.01
Taxes
25.52
-30.97
-107.09
6.82
Tax rate
-34.53
559.72
-116.64
-8.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-48.38
-36.5
-15.28
-75.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-48.38
-36.5
-15.28
-75.19
yoy growth (%)
32.55
138.86
-79.67
3.71
NPM
-1,752.16
-961.15
-172.13
-956.91
