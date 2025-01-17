iifl-logo-icon 1
Cranes Software International Ltd Key Ratios

4.54
(1.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cranes Software International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

134.37

-85.33

-47.61

-16.13

Op profit growth

950.07

-98.67

-4,074.34

-113.47

EBIT growth

622.2

-94.52

2,213.97

-93.3

Net profit growth

-44.47

-54.77

-12.77

-19.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-39.04

-8.71

-96.75

1.27

EBIT margin

-58.57

-19

-50.86

-1.15

Net profit margin

-33.52

-141.53

-45.89

-27.56

RoCE

-19.47

2.03

14.24

-2.45

RoNW

0.68

1.29

3.16

5.27

RoA

-2.78

3.78

3.21

-14.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.67

-3

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.84

-4.12

-7.88

-10.2

Book value per share

-62.1

-60.4

-55.67

-49.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1

-0.16

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.58

-0.11

-0.31

-0.13

P/B

-0.02

0

-0.04

-0.02

EV/EBIDTA

-44.49

107.33

-0.37

1.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-43.31

596.81

-11.31

-28.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

273.81

501.68

124.4

96.88

Inventory days

0

0

2.34

3.12

Creditor days

-63.97

-187.26

-15.27

-19.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

101.51

14.56

57.52

0.03

Net debt / equity

-1.22

-1.26

0

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-39.04

-411.53

0.01

2.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.5

-5.06

-65.51

-68.65

Employee costs

-15.72

-72.25

-21.78

-18.15

Other costs

-117.81

-31.38

-109.44

-11.92

QUICKLINKS FOR Cranes Software International Ltd

