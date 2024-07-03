Cranes Software International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.79
2.08
2.3
1.11
1.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.79
2.08
2.3
1.11
1.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.03
4.78
0.03
0.04
Total Income
1.82
2.1
7.08
1.14
1.85
Total Expenditure
2.81
3.52
6.93
2.85
16.03
PBIDT
-0.99
-1.42
0.15
-1.71
-14.18
Interest
0.13
0.01
-2.46
0.84
0.89
PBDT
-1.12
-1.43
2.61
-2.54
-15.07
Depreciation
0.08
0.03
0.02
0.05
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.14
0
1.65
-0.01
0.03
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
-0.09
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.32
-1.46
1.04
-2.58
-15.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.32
-1.46
1.04
-2.58
-15.13
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.01
0
0.62
0
-13.53
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.31
-1.46
0.42
-2.58
-1.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.11
-0.12
0.09
-0.22
-1.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.39
23.55
23.55
23.55
23.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
14,49,04,525
11,02,47,850
11,02,47,850
11,02,47,850
11,02,47,850
Public Shareholding (%)
95.07
93.62
93.62
93.62
93.62
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
10,00,000
10,00,000
10,00,000
10,00,000
10,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
14.18
13.3
13.3
13.3
13.3
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.65
0.85
0.85
0.85
0.85
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
60,52,700
65,19,000
65,19,000
65,19,000
65,19,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
85.82
86.7
86.7
86.7
86.7
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
4.28
5.54
5.54
5.54
5.54
PBIDTM(%)
-55.3
-68.26
6.52
-154.05
-783.42
PBDTM(%)
-62.56
-68.75
113.47
-228.82
-832.59
PATM(%)
-73.74
-70.19
45.21
-232.43
-835.91
