Cranes Software International Ltd Quarterly Results

4.49
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.79

2.08

2.3

1.11

1.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.79

2.08

2.3

1.11

1.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.03

4.78

0.03

0.04

Total Income

1.82

2.1

7.08

1.14

1.85

Total Expenditure

2.81

3.52

6.93

2.85

16.03

PBIDT

-0.99

-1.42

0.15

-1.71

-14.18

Interest

0.13

0.01

-2.46

0.84

0.89

PBDT

-1.12

-1.43

2.61

-2.54

-15.07

Depreciation

0.08

0.03

0.02

0.05

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.14

0

1.65

-0.01

0.03

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

-0.09

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.32

-1.46

1.04

-2.58

-15.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.32

-1.46

1.04

-2.58

-15.13

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.01

0

0.62

0

-13.53

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.31

-1.46

0.42

-2.58

-1.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.11

-0.12

0.09

-0.22

-1.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.39

23.55

23.55

23.55

23.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

14,49,04,525

11,02,47,850

11,02,47,850

11,02,47,850

11,02,47,850

Public Shareholding (%)

95.07

93.62

93.62

93.62

93.62

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

10,00,000

10,00,000

10,00,000

10,00,000

10,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

14.18

13.3

13.3

13.3

13.3

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.65

0.85

0.85

0.85

0.85

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

60,52,700

65,19,000

65,19,000

65,19,000

65,19,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

85.82

86.7

86.7

86.7

86.7

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

4.28

5.54

5.54

5.54

5.54

PBIDTM(%)

-55.3

-68.26

6.52

-154.05

-783.42

PBDTM(%)

-62.56

-68.75

113.47

-228.82

-832.59

PATM(%)

-73.74

-70.19

45.21

-232.43

-835.91

