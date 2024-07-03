Cranes Software International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.82
4.04
4.54
25.69
19.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.82
4.04
4.54
25.69
19.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
106.38
0.41
1.31
3.45
Total Income
4.95
110.41
4.95
27
22.83
Total Expenditure
21.45
14.61
17.65
23.19
19.05
PBIDT
-16.49
95.81
-12.7
3.81
3.78
Interest
2.59
0.06
0.23
0.01
0
PBDT
-19.08
95.75
-12.93
3.8
3.78
Depreciation
0.13
0.11
0.5
10.41
9.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0.01
-0.03
0.33
0.53
Deferred Tax
0
202.35
-2.98
0.4
1.38
Reported Profit After Tax
-19.24
-106.71
-10.42
-7.34
-7.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-19.24
-106.71
-10.42
-7.34
-7.92
Extra-ordinary Items
-13.54
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.7
-106.71
-10.42
-7.34
-7.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.63
-9.06
-0.89
-0.62
-0.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
1
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.55
23.55
23.55
23.55
23.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
11,02,47,850
11,02,47,850
11,02,47,850
11,02,47,850
Public Shareholding (%)
0
93.62
93.62
93.62
93.62
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
10,00,000
10,00,000
10,00,000
10,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
13.3
13.3
13.3
13.3
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0.85
0.85
0.85
0.85
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
65,19,000
65,19,000
65,19,000
65,19,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
86.7
86.7
86.7
86.7
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
5.54
5.54
5.54
5.54
PBIDTM(%)
-342.11
2,371.53
-279.73
14.83
19.5
PBDTM(%)
-395.85
2,370.04
-284.8
14.79
19.5
PATM(%)
-399.17
-2,641.33
-229.51
-28.57
-40.86
