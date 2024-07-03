iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cranes Software International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.42
(-0.67%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.82

4.04

4.54

25.69

19.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.82

4.04

4.54

25.69

19.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

106.38

0.41

1.31

3.45

Total Income

4.95

110.41

4.95

27

22.83

Total Expenditure

21.45

14.61

17.65

23.19

19.05

PBIDT

-16.49

95.81

-12.7

3.81

3.78

Interest

2.59

0.06

0.23

0.01

0

PBDT

-19.08

95.75

-12.93

3.8

3.78

Depreciation

0.13

0.11

0.5

10.41

9.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0.01

-0.03

0.33

0.53

Deferred Tax

0

202.35

-2.98

0.4

1.38

Reported Profit After Tax

-19.24

-106.71

-10.42

-7.34

-7.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-19.24

-106.71

-10.42

-7.34

-7.92

Extra-ordinary Items

-13.54

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.7

-106.71

-10.42

-7.34

-7.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.63

-9.06

-0.89

-0.62

-0.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

1

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.55

23.55

23.55

23.55

23.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

11,02,47,850

11,02,47,850

11,02,47,850

11,02,47,850

Public Shareholding (%)

0

93.62

93.62

93.62

93.62

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

10,00,000

10,00,000

10,00,000

10,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

13.3

13.3

13.3

13.3

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0.85

0.85

0.85

0.85

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

65,19,000

65,19,000

65,19,000

65,19,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

86.7

86.7

86.7

86.7

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

5.54

5.54

5.54

5.54

PBIDTM(%)

-342.11

2,371.53

-279.73

14.83

19.5

PBDTM(%)

-395.85

2,370.04

-284.8

14.79

19.5

PATM(%)

-399.17

-2,641.33

-229.51

-28.57

-40.86

Cranes Software: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cranes Software International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.