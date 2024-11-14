Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

CRANES SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 We refer to our letter dated 11th November 2024 intimating you of the convening of the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company. In this regard we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors met today and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In this regard, we are hereby attaching the: 1. Un-Audited Stand-alone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on the stand-alone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The meeting started at 4.00 pm and ended at 5.00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) WE attach herewith the standalone and Consolidated fianancial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th Septembeer 2024 along with the Limited REview Report as receive from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on 6th September 2024 from 12.30 pm- 4.00 pm has inter-alia approved the following: 1. The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be on Monday, 30th September 2024 via VC/ OAVM. 2. The record date for the purpose of AGM is scheduled to be Monday, 23rd September 2024. 3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Monday, 23rd September 2024 till Monday, 30th September 2024. 4. The Notice of the AGM of the Members of the Company, the Directors Report, the Annual Report and all annexures thereof were considered and approved. Enclosed herewith is the Notice of the 39th AGM of the Company. We request you to kindly take the same on record and disseminate the same on the Exchange website.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

CRANES SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un- audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Revised outcome of the Board Meeting 14th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

CRANES SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please note that this meeting is convened as an adjourment of the previous Board Meeting and Audit committe Meeting which was scheduled to be held on 30th May 2024 and was intimated about the same to the Exchange vide their letter dated 29th May 2024. Further to our intimation dated 3rd July 2024 informing you of the Board of Directors Meeting, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today (4th July 2024), the Board has: Approved the appointment of Ms Shital Darak Mandhana as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. Mr Richard Holden Gall has been redesignated as Non- Executive, Non- Independent Director of the Company. In absence of the receipt of the Audit Report from the Statutory Auditors, the Audit Committee and the Board decided to adjourn the matter to a later date. The Company would inform the revised date for this Board Meeting as and when finalized. The meeting started at 4.30 pm and ended at 6.45pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) CRANES SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please note that this meeting is convened as an adjournment of the previous Board Meeting and the Audit Committee Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 24 May 2024

CRANES SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited stand alone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 This has reference to our notice dated 24th May 2024 with regard to the meeting scheduled on Thursday, 30th May 2024 interalia to approve the audited stand alone and consolidated financials of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. In this regard the Company wish to inform you that the Company havent received the audited financials from the foreign subsidiaries due to which the consoldiated results cannot be prepared. In the absence of this, the agenda for approval shall not be taken up in the ensuing Board Meeting. The Company has been continuously following up with the subsidiaries and shall keep the Exchange informed about the Board meeting and also adhere to all the regulatory compliances while convening the Board Meeting for the same. However please note that the Board meeting as scheduled for 30th May 2024 shall be convened to discuss other matters and an outcome shall be notified to the Stock Exchange as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Board met today and approved: 1. Mr Supriya Kumar Guha (Membership No FCS2625, COP No. 14795) was appointed as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2023-24 2. Mr Supriya Kumar Guha (Membership No FCS2625, COP No. 14795) was appointed as the Scrutinizer for the 39th Annual General Meeting. 3. Appointment of Mr. Supriya Kumar Guha (Membership No FCS2625, COP No. 14795) to produce the Report of the company under Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 4. In absence of the receipt of the Audited financials of the foreign subsidiaries by the Company, the Company was not able to consolidate the financials on consolidated basis and were not able to place it before the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee and the Board decided to adjourn the matter to a later date. The Company would inform the revised date for this Board Meeting as and when finalized (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) This has reference to the in-principle approval dated 28th MAy 2024 pertaining to allotment of 4,00,00,000 equity convertible warrants and allotment of 341,90,375 equity shares . In this regard, the meeting of the Board of Directors that was adjourned on 30th May 2024 reassembled today and approved the allotment of the aforeaid warrants and equity shares as mentioned. The meeting started at 1.45 pm and adjourned at 2.30 pm Allotment of 4,00,00,000 equity convertible warrants and allotment of 34190375 Equity shares approved at the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024