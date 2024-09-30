This has reference to our intimation dated 6th September 2024 pertaining to the book closure period for the purpsoe of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024. In the referred intimation, the start date of book closure is inadvertantly mentioned as 23rd September 2024 instead of 24th September 2024. Request you to kindly consider 24th September 2024 - 30th september 2024 (both days inclusive) as the book closure period. In accordance with Regulation 30 read with Part A of Sechedule III (Listing Obligations and Discloure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2024. Kindly take the same on records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We hereby furnish, in the enclosure the Scrutinizers Report detailing the voting information pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015 as received from Mr Mehul Jain Practising Company Secretary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)