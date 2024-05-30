To

The Members of

CRANEX LIMITED

57/1, Industrial Area, Site - IV,

Sahibabad, Ghaziabad,

Uttar Pradesh - 201010

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of CRANEX LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows, and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Ind AS Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the basis of Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, net profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) register has not been produced before us for verification. Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment has been provided on the basis of figures as certified by the management,

b) Goods and Services tax (GST) balances are subject to audit and reconciliation with GST returns.

c) Balances under Trade Receivables and Trade Payables, loans and advances given by the Company and parties from whom unsecured loans have been taken are subject to confirmations and adjustments, if any,

d) The Financial Assets and Liabilities - Trade Receivables and long term borrowings taken from IFE Cranex Elevators and Escalators India Private Limited have not been measured at fair value as required by Ind AS-109 "Financial Instruments". Impairment provisions and fair value measurements have not been measured in accordance with Expected Credit Loss (ECL) method as per Ind AS-109.

e) Inventory register has not been produced before us for verification. Inventory value has been provided on the basis of figures as certified by the management.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, as amended ("The Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statement under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue from the sale of goods (hereinafter referred to as "Revenue" is recognized when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition in the case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customers terms. • Our procedures included: • Evaluating the design and implementation of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. • Testing the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year end. • Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether revenue was recognized in the correct period. S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. • Performing analytical procedures on current year revenue based on monthly trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing. • Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and testing thereof. Refer note no. 2.15 - Signicant Accounting Policies; and note no. 21 - Revenue from Operations; of the Financial Statement. 3. Evaluation of tax positions • Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: The Company operates in India and is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business including direct tax, transfer pricing and indirect tax matters. These involve significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the tax litigations, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the financial statements. Refer Note 30(A) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • Obtained an understanding of key tax litigations and potential tax exposures • We along with our internal tax experts - • read and analyzed select key correspondence and consultations carried out by management with external tax experts for key tax litigations and potential tax exposures; • discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions and grounds of appeal in estimating the tax provisions; and • evaluated the status of the recent and current tax assessments / inquiries, results of previous tax assessments and changes in the tax environment to assess managements estimate of the possible outcome of key tax litigations and potential tax exposures. 4. Taxation Significant judgments are required in determining provision of income taxes, both current and deferred, as well as the assessment of provision for uncertain tax position including estimates where appropriate. We evaluated the design and implement of controls in respect of provision for current tax and the recognition and recoverability of deferred tax assets. We discussed with management the adequate implementation of policies and control regarding current and deferred tax. We examined the procedure in place for the current and deferred tax calculation for completeness and valuation and audited the related tax computation and estimates in light of our knowledge of the tax circumstances. Our work was conducted with our tax specialist. We performed the assessment of the material components impacting the tax expenses, balance and exposures. We reviewed and challenged the information reported by components with the support of our tax specialist, where appropriate. In respect of deferred tax assets and liabilities, we assess the appropriateness of managements assumption and Estimates to support deferred tax assets for tax losses carried forward and related disclosures in financial statements. Based on the procedure performed above, we obtain sufficient audit evidence to corroborate managements estimates regarding current and deferred tax balances.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charges with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the board of directors is responsible for the assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, the data backup of the books & accounts in electronic mode has been kept on server physically located inside India.

(c) The Balance Sheet, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and the rules prescribed there under.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(g) The qualifications relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

(h) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, does not have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(i) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by Company to its directors in accordance with the provision of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act;

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements. (Refer note no. 30(A))

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As the Company has not declared any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting requirements under rule 11(f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) (a) Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Which included test checks, we reports that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(b) Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the standards of auditing and only to the extents required by Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11 (g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail.

For V.R.Bansal & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 016534N (Rajan Bansal) Place: Delhi Partner Dated: 30th May 2024 Membership No. 093591 UDIN: 24093591BKFIRG2306

* Refer Note No 31(8) of Standalone Financial Statements.

3. (a) The Company has made investments in earlier years. The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In respect of the investments, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investment made, loan given, and guarantee provided by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied. The Company has not given any security.

5. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. As per information and explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub -section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and accordingly, the provisions of clause (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

S. No. Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs ) Financial Year Forum where dispute is pending 1. Demand raised by the GST Department (Excluding Penalty) (Amount deposited Rs. 5.94 Lakh) Demand Rs. 5.94 2023-24 Addl. Commissioner, Gr. 2(Appeal) Meerut -I

8. In our opinion, based on audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) In our opinion, based on audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary/associate defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate/subsidiary.

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. The previous statutory auditors of the Company have completed their term as defined under the Act. There are no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

20. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

21. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the standalone financial statements.

Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For V.R.Bansal & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 016534N (Rajan Bansal) Place: Delhi Partner Dated: 30th May 2024 Membership No. 093591 UDIN: 24093591BKFIRG2306

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of Cranex Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CRANEX LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For V.R. Bansal& Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 016534N (Rajan Bansal) Place: Delhi Partner Dated: 30th May 2024 Membership No. 093591 UDIN: 24093591BKFIRG2306

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) submitted along-with Annual Audited Financial Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the Year ended March 31, 2024

[Under Regulation 33 / 52 of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016]

I. Sl. Particulars Audited Figures (as reported before adjusting for Adjusted Figures (audited figures after adjusting for 1 Turnover / Total Income 6312.58 6312.58 2 Total Expenditure 6160.69 6160.69 3 Net Profit/ (Loss) 151.88 151.88 4 Earnings Per Share 2.53 2.53 5 Total Assets 5545.78 5545.78 6 Total Liabilities 4443.89 4443.89 7 Net Worth 1101.88 1101.88 8 Net Profit before OCI 151.88 151.88 9 Other Comprehensive Income 0.47 0.47 8 Net Profit after OCI 152.35 152.35

II. Audit Qualification (each audit qualification separately):

a. Details of Audit Qualification:

i. Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) register has not been produced before us for verification. Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment has been provided on the basis of figures as certified by the management.

ii. Goods and Services tax (GST) balances are subject to audit and reconciliation with GST returns.

iii. Balances under Trade Receivables and Trade Payables, loans and advances given by the Company and parties from whom unsecured loans have been taken are subject to confirmations and adjustments, if any.

iv. The Financial Assets and Liabilities - Trade Receivables and long term borrowings taken from IFE Cranex Elevators and Escalators India Private Limited have not been measured at fair value as required by Ind AS-109 "Financial Instruments". Impairment provisions and fair value measurements have not been measured in accordance with Expected Credit Loss (ECL) method as per Ind AS-109.

v. Inventory register has not been produced before us for verification. Inventory value has been provided on the basis of figures as certified by the management.

b. Type of Audit Qualification : Qualified Opinion c. Frequency of qualification: The qualification mentioned above in II (a) (i) to (iv) is repetitive and The qualification mentioned in II (a) (v) is appeared first time d. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the auditor, Managements Views: As per attached annexure I e. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is not quantified by the auditor: (i) Managements estimation on the impact of audit qualification: As per attached annexure I (ii) If management is unable to estimate the impact, reasons for the same: N.A. (iii) Auditors Comments on (i) or (ii) above: N.A. III. Signatories Piyush Agrawal, (Managing Director) Chaitanya Agrawal, (CFO) Ashwini Kumar Jindal, (Audit Committee Chairman) Rajan Bansal, (Statutory Auditor) Place: Ghaziabad Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure I

Audit Qualification (each

Audit Qualification (each audit qualification separately): For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the auditor, Managements Views: For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is not quantified by the auditor (i) Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) register has not been produced before us for verification. Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment has been provided on the basis of figures as certified by the management, The Company has calculated the Depreciation figures as per applicable rules. The detailed register is under preparation. (ii) Goods and Services tax (GST) balances are subject to audit and reconciliation with GST returns. Noted and confirmed (iii) Balances under Trade Receivables and Trade Payables, loans and advances given by the Company and parties from whom unsecured loans have been taken are subject to confirmations and adjustments, if any. Noted and confirmed (iv) The Financial Assets and Liabilities - Trade Receivables and long term borrowings taken from IFE Cranex Elevators and Escalators India Private Limited have not been measured at fair value as required by Ind AS-109 "Financial Instruments". Impairment provisions and fair value measurements have not been measured in accordance with Expected Credit Loss (ECL) method as per Ind AS-109. The Company does not expect any change in the long term borrowings taken from IFE Cranex Elevators and Escalators India Private Limited. There is no Expected Credit Loss (ECL). (v) Inventory register has not been produced before us for verification. Inventory value has been provided on the basis of figures as certified by the management. Noted and confirmed

Signatories