SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹149.75
Prev. Close₹143.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.68
Day's High₹150.85
Day's Low₹137
52 Week's High₹190.05
52 Week's Low₹47.02
Book Value₹19.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)84.6
P/E46.12
EPS3.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.02
3.5
3.35
2.57
Net Worth
11.02
9.5
9.35
8.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
35.52
25.94
22.75
21.73
yoy growth (%)
36.95
13.99
4.68
7.95
Raw materials
-24.14
-18.3
-15.9
-14.8
As % of sales
67.94
70.57
69.87
68.08
Employee costs
-2.83
-1.96
-1.29
-1.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.88
0.78
0.63
0.77
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.14
-0.04
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.17
-0.13
-0.19
Working capital
3.63
-1.09
3.4
1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.95
13.99
4.68
7.95
Op profit growth
81.27
-9.8
-19.38
58.11
EBIT growth
26.15
18.06
-7.06
46.37
Net profit growth
19.37
21.09
-12.92
36.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
62.11
41.38
40.14
35.28
35.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.11
41.38
40.14
35.28
35.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.01
0.47
0.28
0.6
0.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Piyush Agrawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashwani Kumar Jindal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Chaitanya Agrawal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shilpy Chopra
Independent Director
Shalini Rahul
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Heena Sharma
Independent Director
Priyanka Pathak
Managing Director
Piyush Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Chaitanya Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cranex Ltd
Summary
Cranex Ltd, promoted by Late Mr Suresh Chandra Agrawal, was incorporated on February 27, 1973 as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company in 1985 when its shares were heavily over subscribed, raising the equity from 2 million to 14.5 million Indian Rupees and became a quoted company, listed at Bombay and Delhi Stock Exchanges. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of EOT Cranes and Gantry Cranes in the country. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing & selling cranes & its parts. The company is also providing after sales maintenance services. It supplies products to several Government and Private Sector Industries. They are specialists in manufacturing Cranes for demanding applications such as Space, Atomic Energy, and Flame Proof environments. Cranex also supplies to the private sector and counts Alstom, Bennett Coleman, Jaso India, Larsen & Toubro, Durha Construction Pvt Ltd., Maruti Suzuki, Tata Projects, HYT Engineering, ISGEC Heavy Engineering as its largest clients. Cranex has its works located at Sahibabad Industrial Area, admeasuring approx. 10,000 Sq.Mts. about 14kms from the heart of the main business centre, Connaught Place, New Delhi. It manufactures a range of cranes covering EOT, Goliath, HOT, JIB cranes, winches and electrical hoists. These find application in defense, nuclear and space installations, railways, power plants and other high-priority government projects. It has its unit in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, wh
Read More
The Cranex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹141 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cranex Ltd is ₹84.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cranex Ltd is 46.12 and 7.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cranex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cranex Ltd is ₹47.02 and ₹190.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cranex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.90%, 3 Years at 98.14%, 1 Year at 165.20%, 6 Month at 33.67%, 3 Month at -14.70% and 1 Month at 8.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.