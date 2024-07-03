iifl-logo-icon 1
Cranex Ltd Share Price

141
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:52:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open149.75
  • Day's High150.85
  • 52 Wk High190.05
  • Prev. Close143.9
  • Day's Low137
  • 52 Wk Low 47.02
  • Turnover (lac)23.68
  • P/E46.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.89
  • EPS3.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)84.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cranex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

149.75

Prev. Close

143.9

Turnover(Lac.)

23.68

Day's High

150.85

Day's Low

137

52 Week's High

190.05

52 Week's Low

47.02

Book Value

19.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

84.6

P/E

46.12

EPS

3.12

Divi. Yield

0

Cranex Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Cranex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cranex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 56.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cranex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.02

3.5

3.35

2.57

Net Worth

11.02

9.5

9.35

8.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

35.52

25.94

22.75

21.73

yoy growth (%)

36.95

13.99

4.68

7.95

Raw materials

-24.14

-18.3

-15.9

-14.8

As % of sales

67.94

70.57

69.87

68.08

Employee costs

-2.83

-1.96

-1.29

-1.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.88

0.78

0.63

0.77

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.14

-0.04

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.17

-0.13

-0.19

Working capital

3.63

-1.09

3.4

1.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.95

13.99

4.68

7.95

Op profit growth

81.27

-9.8

-19.38

58.11

EBIT growth

26.15

18.06

-7.06

46.37

Net profit growth

19.37

21.09

-12.92

36.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

62.11

41.38

40.14

35.28

35.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.11

41.38

40.14

35.28

35.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.01

0.47

0.28

0.6

0.55

Cranex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cranex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Piyush Agrawal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashwani Kumar Jindal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Chaitanya Agrawal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shilpy Chopra

Independent Director

Shalini Rahul

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Heena Sharma

Independent Director

Priyanka Pathak

Managing Director

Piyush Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Chaitanya Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cranex Ltd

Summary

Cranex Ltd, promoted by Late Mr Suresh Chandra Agrawal, was incorporated on February 27, 1973 as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company in 1985 when its shares were heavily over subscribed, raising the equity from 2 million to 14.5 million Indian Rupees and became a quoted company, listed at Bombay and Delhi Stock Exchanges. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of EOT Cranes and Gantry Cranes in the country. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing & selling cranes & its parts. The company is also providing after sales maintenance services. It supplies products to several Government and Private Sector Industries. They are specialists in manufacturing Cranes for demanding applications such as Space, Atomic Energy, and Flame Proof environments. Cranex also supplies to the private sector and counts Alstom, Bennett Coleman, Jaso India, Larsen & Toubro, Durha Construction Pvt Ltd., Maruti Suzuki, Tata Projects, HYT Engineering, ISGEC Heavy Engineering as its largest clients. Cranex has its works located at Sahibabad Industrial Area, admeasuring approx. 10,000 Sq.Mts. about 14kms from the heart of the main business centre, Connaught Place, New Delhi. It manufactures a range of cranes covering EOT, Goliath, HOT, JIB cranes, winches and electrical hoists. These find application in defense, nuclear and space installations, railways, power plants and other high-priority government projects. It has its unit in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, wh
Company FAQs

What is the Cranex Ltd share price today?

The Cranex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹141 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cranex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cranex Ltd is ₹84.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cranex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cranex Ltd is 46.12 and 7.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cranex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cranex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cranex Ltd is ₹47.02 and ₹190.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cranex Ltd?

Cranex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.90%, 3 Years at 98.14%, 1 Year at 165.20%, 6 Month at 33.67%, 3 Month at -14.70% and 1 Month at 8.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cranex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cranex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.92 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 56.71 %

