Summary

Cranex Ltd, promoted by Late Mr Suresh Chandra Agrawal, was incorporated on February 27, 1973 as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company in 1985 when its shares were heavily over subscribed, raising the equity from 2 million to 14.5 million Indian Rupees and became a quoted company, listed at Bombay and Delhi Stock Exchanges. The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of EOT Cranes and Gantry Cranes in the country. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing & selling cranes & its parts. The company is also providing after sales maintenance services. It supplies products to several Government and Private Sector Industries. They are specialists in manufacturing Cranes for demanding applications such as Space, Atomic Energy, and Flame Proof environments. Cranex also supplies to the private sector and counts Alstom, Bennett Coleman, Jaso India, Larsen & Toubro, Durha Construction Pvt Ltd., Maruti Suzuki, Tata Projects, HYT Engineering, ISGEC Heavy Engineering as its largest clients. Cranex has its works located at Sahibabad Industrial Area, admeasuring approx. 10,000 Sq.Mts. about 14kms from the heart of the main business centre, Connaught Place, New Delhi. It manufactures a range of cranes covering EOT, Goliath, HOT, JIB cranes, winches and electrical hoists. These find application in defense, nuclear and space installations, railways, power plants and other high-priority government projects. It has its unit in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, wh

Read More