|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|CRANEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e 13th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Allotment of 27,80,000 (Twenty Seven Lakh Eighty Thousand ) warrants convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential basis to the Promoters/Promoter Group and Non Promoter Group/Entities.
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|CRANEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e 3rd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|CRANEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find the attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e 13th August, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regualtion 30, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e 5th August 2024 re-appointed Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|CRANEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please find the attached outcome of the Board Meetinf held today i.e 30.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 02.04.2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Heena Sharma (M. No. A65512) as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 02.04.2024. Further, its hereby informed that Mr. Piyush Agrawal has resigned from the position of compliance officer w.e.f 02.04.2024 due to personal reasons. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (02.04.2024) approved the appointment of Ms. Heena Sharma (MN. No 65512) as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the company w.e.f 02.04.2024. Further, its hereby informed that Mr. Piyush Agrawal has resigned from the position of Compliance officer of the company w.e.f 02.04.2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|CRANEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 3:00 PM . This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today i.e. Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 3:00 PM. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 57/1, Industrial Area Site-1V, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad-201010 and the Board have approved and considered the following points: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Third Quarter & Nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report for the Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter & Nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:20 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
