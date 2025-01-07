Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
35.52
25.94
22.75
21.73
yoy growth (%)
36.95
13.99
4.68
7.95
Raw materials
-24.14
-18.3
-15.9
-14.8
As % of sales
67.94
70.57
69.87
68.08
Employee costs
-2.83
-1.96
-1.29
-1.54
As % of sales
7.98
7.58
5.67
7.12
Other costs
-6.96
-4.79
-4.59
-4.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.6
18.47
20.19
19.26
Operating profit
1.58
0.87
0.96
1.2
OPM
4.45
3.36
4.25
5.52
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.14
-0.04
-0.14
Interest expense
-1.02
-0.73
-0.64
-0.6
Other income
0.55
0.77
0.35
0.32
Profit before tax
0.88
0.78
0.63
0.77
Taxes
-0.16
-0.17
-0.13
-0.19
Tax rate
-18.24
-22.48
-21.2
-25.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.72
0.6
0.49
0.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.72
0.6
0.49
0.57
yoy growth (%)
19.37
21.09
-12.92
36.3
NPM
2.03
2.33
2.19
2.64
