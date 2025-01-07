iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cranex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

137.5
(-1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:11:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cranex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

35.52

25.94

22.75

21.73

yoy growth (%)

36.95

13.99

4.68

7.95

Raw materials

-24.14

-18.3

-15.9

-14.8

As % of sales

67.94

70.57

69.87

68.08

Employee costs

-2.83

-1.96

-1.29

-1.54

As % of sales

7.98

7.58

5.67

7.12

Other costs

-6.96

-4.79

-4.59

-4.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.6

18.47

20.19

19.26

Operating profit

1.58

0.87

0.96

1.2

OPM

4.45

3.36

4.25

5.52

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.14

-0.04

-0.14

Interest expense

-1.02

-0.73

-0.64

-0.6

Other income

0.55

0.77

0.35

0.32

Profit before tax

0.88

0.78

0.63

0.77

Taxes

-0.16

-0.17

-0.13

-0.19

Tax rate

-18.24

-22.48

-21.2

-25.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.72

0.6

0.49

0.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.72

0.6

0.49

0.57

yoy growth (%)

19.37

21.09

-12.92

36.3

NPM

2.03

2.33

2.19

2.64

Cranex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cranex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.