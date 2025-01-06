Cranex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.88
0.78
0.63
0.77
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.14
-0.04
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.17
-0.13
-0.19
Working capital
3.63
-1.09
3.4
1.99
Other operating items
Operating
4.12
-0.62
3.85
2.41
Capital expenditure
1.83
0.27
0.26
1.34
Free cash flow
5.95
-0.35
4.11
3.75
Equity raised
1.55
-0.32
-1.33
-2.48
Investing
0
1.82
0
0
Financing
33.24
20.59
17.62
20.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.74
21.72
20.39
22.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.