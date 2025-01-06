iifl-logo-icon 1
Cranex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

140.9
(-2.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Cranex FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.88

0.78

0.63

0.77

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.14

-0.04

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.17

-0.13

-0.19

Working capital

3.63

-1.09

3.4

1.99

Other operating items

Operating

4.12

-0.62

3.85

2.41

Capital expenditure

1.83

0.27

0.26

1.34

Free cash flow

5.95

-0.35

4.11

3.75

Equity raised

1.55

-0.32

-1.33

-2.48

Investing

0

1.82

0

0

Financing

33.24

20.59

17.62

20.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

40.74

21.72

20.39

22.21

