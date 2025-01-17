Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.36
36.95
13.99
Op profit growth
16.72
80.84
-10.33
EBIT growth
-3.66
29.5
14.33
Net profit growth
1.24
27.64
11.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.14
4.42
3.34
4.25
EBIT margin
5.12
5.33
5.64
5.62
Net profit margin
2.01
2
2.14
2.19
RoCE
6.52
7.78
7.15
RoNW
2.21
2.51
2.27
RoA
0.64
0.73
0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.2
1.19
0.93
0.83
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.8
0.8
0.69
0.75
Book value per share
14.11
12.91
10.66
9.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.75
7.02
21.34
15.06
P/CEPS
11.58
10.44
28.56
16.53
P/B
0.65
0.64
1.86
1.28
EV/EBIDTA
12.15
11.52
16.36
16.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.28
-18.48
-23.95
-21.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
206.35
180.85
248.25
Inventory days
120.68
86.13
94.12
Creditor days
-168.12
-102.85
-124.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.85
-1.85
-2
-1.98
Net debt / equity
2.3
2.51
2.24
2.36
Net debt / op. profit
10.64
12.4
16.52
14.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.2
-67.94
-70.57
-69.87
Employee costs
-9.74
-8
-7.58
-5.67
Other costs
-21.9
-19.63
-18.49
-20.19
