Cranex Ltd Key Ratios

135.1
(-0.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.36

36.95

13.99

Op profit growth

16.72

80.84

-10.33

EBIT growth

-3.66

29.5

14.33

Net profit growth

1.24

27.64

11.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.14

4.42

3.34

4.25

EBIT margin

5.12

5.33

5.64

5.62

Net profit margin

2.01

2

2.14

2.19

RoCE

6.52

7.78

7.15

RoNW

2.21

2.51

2.27

RoA

0.64

0.73

0.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.2

1.19

0.93

0.83

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.8

0.8

0.69

0.75

Book value per share

14.11

12.91

10.66

9.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.75

7.02

21.34

15.06

P/CEPS

11.58

10.44

28.56

16.53

P/B

0.65

0.64

1.86

1.28

EV/EBIDTA

12.15

11.52

16.36

16.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.28

-18.48

-23.95

-21.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

206.35

180.85

248.25

Inventory days

120.68

86.13

94.12

Creditor days

-168.12

-102.85

-124.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.85

-1.85

-2

-1.98

Net debt / equity

2.3

2.51

2.24

2.36

Net debt / op. profit

10.64

12.4

16.52

14.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.2

-67.94

-70.57

-69.87

Employee costs

-9.74

-8

-7.58

-5.67

Other costs

-21.9

-19.63

-18.49

-20.19

