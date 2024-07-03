Creative Castings Ltd Summary

Creative Castings Limited was incorporated as Creative Castings Private Limited on 22nd November, 1985. After Incorporation, the said Company took over the running business of the erstwhile Partnership Firm, M/s. Creative Castings effective from 21st March, 1986 on dissolution of the Partnership Firm. All the assets and liabilities were transferred to Creative Castings Private Limited. The business set up by the Firm in 1980 was carried by the Company and all the erstwhile Partners of the Firm were appointed as the Directors on the Board of the Company. The Company became a Public Limited Company on 6th October, 1994. The Company got listed on January 4, 2016 at Bombay Stock Exchange.The Company is Indias most trusted & quality investment casting manufacturer & exporter by lost wax process with an installed capacity of 1000 MT/annum. It is into the business of manufacturing and selling of all types of Steel and Alloy Steel Investment Castings and generating of power from wind energy. Besides, it is engaged in supply over 5593 different types of castings in as cast & in fully machined conditions to almost every field of engineering applications such as pumps & valves, Defense, oil & refinery, fire control equipment automobiles etc. The office and plant spread over 8924 Sq. Mts. area with a production area of 3500 Sq. Mts. & is equipped with latest technology production, testing & measurement facilities & with a full standby captive power generation for uninterrupted production. The Company has two furnaces with capacities of 300 kg per heat and 250 kg per heat respectively. Its product has wide range of application in different industries viz. Industrial Pumps, Electrical Engg., Valve Industries, Anti Fire Equipment, Defence Industries, Instrumentations, Medical Implants, General Engineering, Oi1 and Gas Industries, Power Industries etc. The Company has developed over 5,000 various types of castings. Apart from this, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of steel and alloy steel investment castings. It is also engaged in generating of Power from wind energy. The Casting Manufacturing unit is at Dolatpara, Junagadh. The Company was exclusively listed on OTC Exchange of India (the Stock Exchange), however, pursuant to letter of the Stock Exchange dated January 13, 2015 the Company was migrated to Dissemination Board of BSE. According to reference made in the stated letter with respect to Clause 3.2 of SEBI Circular dated 30th May, 2012 Companies failing to list on other stock exchange, will cease to be a listed company and shall be moved to the Dissemination Board by the existing Stock Exchange hence virtually status of the company considered as Company ceased to Listed considering the terminology used in the stated letter.During the FY 2015, Company upgraded its machinery by installing Autoclave Machinery resultant enhancement of production capacity from 50 M.T- to 70 M.T. per month.