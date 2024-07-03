Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹756
Prev. Close₹756.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹756
Day's Low₹716.3
52 Week's High₹1,030
52 Week's Low₹650
Book Value₹306.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.76
P/E20.21
EPS37.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.69
33.51
29.77
27.41
Net Worth
38.99
34.81
31.07
28.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.92
31.31
33.44
25.73
yoy growth (%)
-4.42
-6.36
29.97
2.01
Raw materials
-11.06
-11.75
-13.33
-8.65
As % of sales
36.98
37.53
39.86
33.65
Employee costs
-4.42
-4.43
-4.23
-3.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.88
3.92
4.08
3.3
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.59
-0.6
-0.54
Tax paid
-1.05
-0.9
-1
-0.65
Working capital
0.52
-1.05
2.94
-0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.42
-6.36
29.97
2.01
Op profit growth
2.41
-14.78
17.26
-2.49
EBIT growth
-0.81
-4.13
23.72
-0.26
Net profit growth
-5.99
-2.33
16.28
3.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
HIREN NAROTTAM VADGAMA
Director
JIGNESH SHASHIKANT THANKI
Managing Director
RAJAN RAMNIKLAL BAMBHANIA
Executive Director
SIDDHARTH VALLABHBHAI VAISHNAV
Chairman (Non-Executive)
D. H. Dand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ektaben Harasukhbhai Bhimani
Independent Director
Ramniklal Tilva
Independent Director
Ketan Panchmiya
Independent Director
Bhavesh Sureja
Independent Director
Ruta Gardi
Independent Director
Palak Jayeshbhai Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Creative Castings Ltd
Summary
Creative Castings Limited was incorporated as Creative Castings Private Limited on 22nd November, 1985. After Incorporation, the said Company took over the running business of the erstwhile Partnership Firm, M/s. Creative Castings effective from 21st March, 1986 on dissolution of the Partnership Firm. All the assets and liabilities were transferred to Creative Castings Private Limited. The business set up by the Firm in 1980 was carried by the Company and all the erstwhile Partners of the Firm were appointed as the Directors on the Board of the Company. The Company became a Public Limited Company on 6th October, 1994. The Company got listed on January 4, 2016 at Bombay Stock Exchange.The Company is Indias most trusted & quality investment casting manufacturer & exporter by lost wax process with an installed capacity of 1000 MT/annum. It is into the business of manufacturing and selling of all types of Steel and Alloy Steel Investment Castings and generating of power from wind energy. Besides, it is engaged in supply over 5593 different types of castings in as cast & in fully machined conditions to almost every field of engineering applications such as pumps & valves, Defense, oil & refinery, fire control equipment automobiles etc. The office and plant spread over 8924 Sq. Mts. area with a production area of 3500 Sq. Mts. & is equipped with latest technology production, testing & measurement facilities & with a full standby captive power generation for uninterrupted production
Read More
The Creative Castings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹721.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Castings Ltd is ₹93.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Creative Castings Ltd is 20.21 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Castings Ltd is ₹650 and ₹1030 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Creative Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.07%, 3 Years at 28.56%, 1 Year at -11.91%, 6 Month at -14.38%, 3 Month at -5.05% and 1 Month at 0.83%.
