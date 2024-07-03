iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Castings Ltd Share Price

721.2
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open756
  • Day's High756
  • 52 Wk High1,030
  • Prev. Close756.3
  • Day's Low716.3
  • 52 Wk Low 650
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E20.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value306.77
  • EPS37.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.76
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Creative Castings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

756

Prev. Close

756.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

756

Day's Low

716.3

52 Week's High

1,030

52 Week's Low

650

Book Value

306.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.76

P/E

20.21

EPS

37.43

Divi. Yield

0

Creative Castings Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

Creative Castings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Creative Castings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.95%

Non-Promoter- 25.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Creative Castings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.69

33.51

29.77

27.41

Net Worth

38.99

34.81

31.07

28.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.92

31.31

33.44

25.73

yoy growth (%)

-4.42

-6.36

29.97

2.01

Raw materials

-11.06

-11.75

-13.33

-8.65

As % of sales

36.98

37.53

39.86

33.65

Employee costs

-4.42

-4.43

-4.23

-3.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.88

3.92

4.08

3.3

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.59

-0.6

-0.54

Tax paid

-1.05

-0.9

-1

-0.65

Working capital

0.52

-1.05

2.94

-0.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.42

-6.36

29.97

2.01

Op profit growth

2.41

-14.78

17.26

-2.49

EBIT growth

-0.81

-4.13

23.72

-0.26

Net profit growth

-5.99

-2.33

16.28

3.67

No Record Found

Creative Castings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Creative Castings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

HIREN NAROTTAM VADGAMA

Director

JIGNESH SHASHIKANT THANKI

Managing Director

RAJAN RAMNIKLAL BAMBHANIA

Executive Director

SIDDHARTH VALLABHBHAI VAISHNAV

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D. H. Dand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ektaben Harasukhbhai Bhimani

Independent Director

Ramniklal Tilva

Independent Director

Ketan Panchmiya

Independent Director

Bhavesh Sureja

Independent Director

Ruta Gardi

Independent Director

Palak Jayeshbhai Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Creative Castings Ltd

Summary

Creative Castings Limited was incorporated as Creative Castings Private Limited on 22nd November, 1985. After Incorporation, the said Company took over the running business of the erstwhile Partnership Firm, M/s. Creative Castings effective from 21st March, 1986 on dissolution of the Partnership Firm. All the assets and liabilities were transferred to Creative Castings Private Limited. The business set up by the Firm in 1980 was carried by the Company and all the erstwhile Partners of the Firm were appointed as the Directors on the Board of the Company. The Company became a Public Limited Company on 6th October, 1994. The Company got listed on January 4, 2016 at Bombay Stock Exchange.The Company is Indias most trusted & quality investment casting manufacturer & exporter by lost wax process with an installed capacity of 1000 MT/annum. It is into the business of manufacturing and selling of all types of Steel and Alloy Steel Investment Castings and generating of power from wind energy. Besides, it is engaged in supply over 5593 different types of castings in as cast & in fully machined conditions to almost every field of engineering applications such as pumps & valves, Defense, oil & refinery, fire control equipment automobiles etc. The office and plant spread over 8924 Sq. Mts. area with a production area of 3500 Sq. Mts. & is equipped with latest technology production, testing & measurement facilities & with a full standby captive power generation for uninterrupted production
Company FAQs

What is the Creative Castings Ltd share price today?

The Creative Castings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹721.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Castings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Castings Ltd is ₹93.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Creative Castings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Creative Castings Ltd is 20.21 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Creative Castings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Castings Ltd is ₹650 and ₹1030 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Creative Castings Ltd?

Creative Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.07%, 3 Years at 28.56%, 1 Year at -11.91%, 6 Month at -14.38%, 3 Month at -5.05% and 1 Month at 0.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Creative Castings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Creative Castings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.04 %

