Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Creative Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Creative Castings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with half yearly statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow. Creative Castings Limited has submitted the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024 wherein the Board has, inter alia, approved Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 as per Ind. AS. Attached herewith duly approved result and Limited Review Report issued by an Auditor thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Creative Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss and approve unaudited financial results for the First quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report to be received from the Auditors of the Company; 2. To consider and recommend payment of final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To fix the day date time and venue of ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To fix Cut-off / Record date for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting and e-Voting. 5. To read consider and approve the Report of the Board of Directors along with the Annexures / enclosures for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 including approval of draft Annual Report for the FY 2023-24. Board of Directors of Creative Castings Limited in its meeting held on Today, i.e. August 10, 2024, inter alia, approved and recommended payment of final Dividend at the rate of 100% (i.e. Rs. 10.00 per equity share of Rs. 10.00 each) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on September 28, 2024. Creative Castings Limited has submitted the outcome of the Board Meeting held today for recommendation of final dividend for the FY 2023-24, fixing of AGM date and record/cut-off dates etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 15 May 2024

Creative Castings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 The Board of Directors of Creative Castings Limited has in its meeting held today, inter alia, discussed and approved the Audited Financial result for the last quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement and Unmodified Review Report of Auditors thereon. (For more details, please refer the pdf file attached herewith) Creative Castings Limited has reappointed M/s. Subhash Akbari & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 124349W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. (Financial Result seperately communicated to BSE Ltd.) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024