Creative Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

733.5
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Creative Casting FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.88

3.92

4.08

3.3

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.59

-0.6

-0.54

Tax paid

-1.05

-0.9

-1

-0.65

Working capital

0.52

-1.05

2.94

-0.76

Other operating items

Operating

2.69

1.37

5.41

1.33

Capital expenditure

0.3

0.01

0.68

0.93

Free cash flow

3

1.38

6.09

2.26

Equity raised

49.9

44.34

39.08

35.29

Investing

1.97

3.95

0.2

1.15

Financing

0

0

0

-0.17

Dividends paid

0

0

1.3

1.3

Net in cash

54.88

49.67

46.68

39.84

