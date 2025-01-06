Creative Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.88
3.92
4.08
3.3
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.59
-0.6
-0.54
Tax paid
-1.05
-0.9
-1
-0.65
Working capital
0.52
-1.05
2.94
-0.76
Other operating items
Operating
2.69
1.37
5.41
1.33
Capital expenditure
0.3
0.01
0.68
0.93
Free cash flow
3
1.38
6.09
2.26
Equity raised
49.9
44.34
39.08
35.29
Investing
1.97
3.95
0.2
1.15
Financing
0
0
0
-0.17
Dividends paid
0
0
1.3
1.3
Net in cash
54.88
49.67
46.68
39.84
