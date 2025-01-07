iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Castings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

735
(0.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.92

31.31

33.44

25.73

yoy growth (%)

-4.42

-6.36

29.97

2.01

Raw materials

-11.06

-11.75

-13.33

-8.65

As % of sales

36.98

37.53

39.86

33.65

Employee costs

-4.42

-4.43

-4.23

-3.53

As % of sales

14.78

14.15

12.65

13.73

Other costs

-11.17

-11.94

-12.14

-10.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.34

38.14

36.31

40.25

Operating profit

3.25

3.17

3.73

3.18

OPM

10.87

10.15

11.15

12.36

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.59

-0.6

-0.54

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

1.29

1.33

0.97

0.67

Profit before tax

3.88

3.92

4.08

3.3

Taxes

-1.05

-0.9

-1

-0.65

Tax rate

-27.15

-23.14

-24.49

-19.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.83

3.01

3.08

2.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.83

3.01

3.08

2.65

yoy growth (%)

-5.99

-2.33

16.28

3.67

NPM

9.46

9.62

9.22

10.3

