|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.92
31.31
33.44
25.73
yoy growth (%)
-4.42
-6.36
29.97
2.01
Raw materials
-11.06
-11.75
-13.33
-8.65
As % of sales
36.98
37.53
39.86
33.65
Employee costs
-4.42
-4.43
-4.23
-3.53
As % of sales
14.78
14.15
12.65
13.73
Other costs
-11.17
-11.94
-12.14
-10.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.34
38.14
36.31
40.25
Operating profit
3.25
3.17
3.73
3.18
OPM
10.87
10.15
11.15
12.36
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.59
-0.6
-0.54
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
1.29
1.33
0.97
0.67
Profit before tax
3.88
3.92
4.08
3.3
Taxes
-1.05
-0.9
-1
-0.65
Tax rate
-27.15
-23.14
-24.49
-19.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.83
3.01
3.08
2.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.83
3.01
3.08
2.65
yoy growth (%)
-5.99
-2.33
16.28
3.67
NPM
9.46
9.62
9.22
10.3
