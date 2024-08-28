Fixed the date of 39th AGM of the Company on Saturday, 23th September, 2024; Submission of Notice convening 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company located at 102, GIDC Phase-II, Rajkot Road, Dolatpara, Junagadh-362003. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024) Creative Castings Limited has informed BSE Ltd. regarding the details of voting result of 39th AGM under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)