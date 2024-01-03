Credence Sound & Vision Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.47
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-2.9
Net Worth
1.57
Minority Interest
Debt
1.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
2.63
Fixed Assets
2.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
-0.23
Inventories
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
Cash
0.02
Total Assets
2.63
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.