Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
572.8
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.65
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
972.95
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.85
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.