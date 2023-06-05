iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crescent Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

5.86
(0.00%)
Jun 5, 2023|02:42:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crescent Leasing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.07

4.07

4.07

4.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.6

0.59

0.56

0.52

Net Worth

4.67

4.66

4.63

4.59

Minority Interest

Debt

4.82

4.77

4.77

4.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.48

9.42

9.4

9.37

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.6

2.56

3.71

4.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

0.12

-0.07

-0.75

4.86

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

84.13

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

73.16

78.86

85.1

5.57

Sundry Creditors

-72.39

-78.09

-84.68

-83.79

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.64

-0.84

-1.16

-1.03

Cash

0.13

0.38

1.4

0.12

Total Assets

2.85

2.86

4.37

9.35

Crescent Leasing Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Crescent Leasing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.