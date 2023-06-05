Crescent Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.07
4.07
4.07
4.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.6
0.59
0.56
0.52
Net Worth
4.67
4.66
4.63
4.59
Minority Interest
Debt
4.82
4.77
4.77
4.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.48
9.42
9.4
9.37
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.6
2.56
3.71
4.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
0.12
-0.07
-0.75
4.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
84.13
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
73.16
78.86
85.1
5.57
Sundry Creditors
-72.39
-78.09
-84.68
-83.79
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.64
-0.84
-1.16
-1.03
Cash
0.13
0.38
1.4
0.12
Total Assets
2.85
2.86
4.37
9.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.