SectorFinance
Open₹5.86
Prev. Close₹5.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.86
Day's Low₹5.86
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.07
4.07
4.07
4.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.6
0.59
0.56
0.52
Net Worth
4.67
4.66
4.63
4.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.33
0.88
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Director
Sabir Ahamed
Company Secretary
Papia Naskar
Director
Ashish Maniar
Director
Jawahar Suryakant Mehta
Managing Director
Amit Kumar Kar
Additional Director
Hirehally Marigowda Manjunatha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crescent Leasing Ltd
Summary
Crescent Leasing Ltd was incorporated on 15 October 1984. The company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). During the year, the Company was into the business of financing (NBFC) activities and trading in shares and securities.
