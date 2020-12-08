Crescent Leasing Ltd Management Discussions

BACKGROUND

The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Financial Institution.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) continued to play a critical role in making financial services accessible to more of Indias population. Given their unique business models and, for many, their focus on operational excellence, NBFCs should continue to strengthen their position in the financial services space in India.

NBFCs IN INDIA

NBFCs are emerging as an alternative to mainstream banking. They are also emerging as an integral part of Indian Financial System and are contributing commendably towards Governments agenda of financial inclusion. NBFCs in India have recorded marked growth in recent years. The success of NBFCs has been driven by factors like their ability to control risks, to adapt to changes and create demand in markets that are likely to remain unexplored by bigger players. Thus the need for uniform practices and level playing field for NBFCs in India is crucial. NBFCs, in India, are today operating in a very dynamic scenario especially after the revised regulatory framework by the RBI launched with the objective of harmonizing working of NBFCs with banks and financial institutions and address regulatory gaps and arbitrage.

NBFCs continued to grow their share in the financial services industry. Data published by the RBI in its Financial Stability Report dated 31 December 2018 show that NBFCs have outperformed scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) on growth in advances, asset quality and profitability. This growth momentum of NBFCs should result in their share in the financial services sector increasing in the near future."

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

In term of Net Profit after Tax for the year, the same was stood at Rs.5.03 lac in comparison to last years Net Profit of Rs. 7.08 lacs.

BUSINESS SEGMENT

Your Company is one of the RBI registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). During the year, the Company was into the business of financing (NBFC) activities.

OPPORTUNITIES

India has a diversified financial sector undergoing rapid expansion, both in terms of strong growth of existing financial services firms and new entities entering the market. The sector comprises commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, co-operatives, pension funds, mutual funds and other smaller financial entities. The Government of India has introduced several reforms to liberalise, regulate and enhance this industry. The Government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have taken various measures to facilitate easy access to finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These measures include launching Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, issuing guideline to banks regarding collateral requirements and setting up a Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA). With a combined push by both government and private sector, India is undoubtedly one of the worlds most vibrant capital markets.

OPPORTUNITY AND THREATS

India is an attractive investment destination. With the innovative marketing strategies, the company is able to add new customers and retain existing clientele. However due to continuing recession throughout world markets, a slowdown in financial flows into the economy, lingering impact of global credit crunch and also due to increased competition are seen as greatest risk faced by Non Banking Finance Companies.

Further the volatility in the Indian equity markets and huge liquidity crunch due to global financial meltdown would be a threat for the Companys business growth. The company has always maintained sufficient liquid funds so that their operations are not affected. Constantly, sticking on to the traditional values and ethics and with the support of efficient and dedicated resources, we are able to phase out any difficulties in our area of operation.

THREATS & CONCERNS

The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its businesses and the environment within which it operates, which include market risk, interest rate volatility, economic cycle and risk of competition from others operating in similar business.

The company can be adversely affected by volatility in interest rates in India, which could cause its margins to decline and profitability to shrink. Earnings from interest income are one of the important businesses of the Company. It is therefore exposed to interest rate risk principally as a result of lending to its customers at interest rates, in amounts, and for periods which may differ from those of its funding sources. The company is hedged to some extent against this risk through the reset clause in its advances portfolio.

The Company reviews its risk factors annually in order to keep it aligned with the changing global risks. The Company manages such risks by maintaining a conservative financial profile and following prudent business and risk management practices. The company is operating on a well defined plan and strategy; hence we are equipped to face any change in regulatory risk. The risk appetite is enunciated by the Board from time to time.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company recognizes that its success is deeply embedded in the success of its human capital. During 2019-2020, the Company continued to strengthen its HR processes in line with its objective of creating an inspired workforce. The employee engagement initiatives included placing greater emphasis on learning and development, launching leadership development programme, introducing internal communication, providing opportunities to staff to seek inspirational roles through internal job postings, streamlining the Performance Management System, making the compensation structure more competitive and streamlining the performance-link rewards and incentives.

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provision of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to CSR Initiatives are not applicable to the Company.

COMPLIANCE

The Compliance function of the Company is responsible for independently ensuring that operating and business units comply with regulatory and internal Guidelines. The Compliance Department of the Company is continued to play a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of compliance functions in accordance with the directives issued by regulators, the Companys Board of Directors and the Companys Compliance Policy. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the performance of the Compliance Department and the status of compliance with regulatory/internal guidelines on a periodic basis.

New Instructions/guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities were disseminated across the Company to ensure that the business and functional units operate within the boundaries set by regulators and that compliance risks are suitably monitored and mitigated in course of their activities and processes. New products and process launched during the year were subjected to scrutiny from the Compliance Standpoint and proposals of financial services were screened from risk control prospective.