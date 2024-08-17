Crescent Leasing Ltd was incorporated on 15 October 1984. The company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). During the year, the Company was into the business of financing (NBFC) activities and trading in shares and securities.
