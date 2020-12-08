To, The Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their 36th Annual Report, together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2020.

FINANCIAL REVIEW/SUMMARY:

During the Financial Year ended 31st March 2020, the financial results of the Company are summarized below:

Particulars For the Year ended 31st March, 2020 For the Year ended 31st March, 2019 Income 1505.57 1505.57 Profit before Tax & extraordinary 7.08 7.09 Item Less : Provision for Taxation 1.77 1.83 (including Deferred Tax) Profit after Tax 5.31 5.26 Add: Profit brought forward from 39.64 39.64 Previous Year

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES/ ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES DURING THE YEAR

The Company does not have any material subsidiary whose net worth exceeds 20% of the consolidated net worth of the holding company in the immediately preceding accounting year or has generated 20% of the consolidated income of the Company during the previous financial year. Accordingly, a policy on material subsidiaries has not been formulated.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors feels that it is prudent to plough back the profit for future growth of the company and do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2020.

COVID-19

The world is facing an unprecedented challenge in this century with Corona Virus (Covid 19). World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva has been guiding the world in handling Covid 19 and has finally declared on 11 th March 2020 as a Pandemic through an outbreak in China during December 2019. Lockdown in India has been imposed on 24th March, 2020 which paused the activities of the business. There is no significant impact on the business operations of the Company.

WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

The company maintains a functional website (www.crescentleasingltd.com) as required under the Listing Agreement containing the basic information about the company, i.e., financial information, shareholding pattern, compliances with corporate governance, contact information of the company designated officials.

ADOPTION OF INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

The Company adopted the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind-AS") notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 during the year for preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements. Consequently, the Financial Statements of the previous year have had to be restated to conform to the provisions of Ind-AS.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2020 was Rs. 4.06697 Crore. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity. As on March 31, 2020, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith and can be downloaded from the website of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

As required by Regulation 34 of Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis is annexed and forms part of the Directors Report.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES ON BSE

The Equity Shares of the Company have been listed and have been admitted for trading on BSE w.e.f. 13 th May, 2015. The Shares of the Company are now available for Trading on BSE trading platform. The Scrip Code on BSE is 539131.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS / KMP APPOINTED AND RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR 2019-20

Sl. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 1. Gurusankar Das Executive Director 22.06.2017 02.12.2019 2. Sariful Islam Mallick Non-Executive Director 14.11.2017 28.10.2019 3. Mousumi Rani Mandol Executive Director 22.06.2017 28.10.2019 4 Sabir Ahamed Non-Executive Director 14.08.2017 - 5. Subhrendu Ray Non-Executive Director 14.08.2017 02.12.2019 6. Chanchal Mallick CFO(KMP) 14.08.2017 - 7. Papia Naskar Company Secretary 14.08.2017 30.09.2019 8 Ayshwarya Raja Non-Executive Director 28.10.2019 - 9 Sunita Pradhan Non-Executive Director 28.10.2019 - 10 Amit Kumar Kar Executive Director 21.03.2020 -

DIRECTORS

During the financial year 2019-20, there has been change in the composition of Board of Directors.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year, there has been change in the composition of Key Managerial Persons.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, TRIBUNALS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm: (i) That in preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2020, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year under review;

(iii) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities

(iv) That the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st arch 2020 on a “going concern basis.

v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As per provisions of Section 149 of the 2013 Act, independent directors shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the Board of a Company, but shall be eligible for re-appointment for another term up to five years on passing of a special resolution by the company and disclosure of such appointment in Boards Report. Further Section 152 of the Act provides that the independent directors shall not be liable to retire by rotation in the Annual General Meeting (“AGM ) of the Company.

As per requirements of Regulation 25 of Listing Regulations, a person shall not serve as an Independent Director in more than seven listed entities: provided that any person who is serving as a whole time director in any listed entity shall serve as an Independent Director in not more than three listed entities. Further, Independent Directors of the listed entity shall hold at least one meeting in a year, without the presence of non-independent directors and members of the management and all the independent directors shall strive to be present at such meeting.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors

At the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, M/s Beriwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 327662E) be and are hereby appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company who shall hold office for a period of one year, from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the Thirty-Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2021, at such remuneration plus service tax, out-of-pocket and travelling expenses.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/sS.C. Pal & Associates, Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2019-2020. Further M/s S.C. Pal & Associates, Company Secretaries conducted the Secretarial Audit of the Company and furnished the report accordingly. The Secretarial Audit report forms the part of this report and has been annexed.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit (IA) function is defined in the Internal Audit Charter. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board. The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with Related Parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 23 of Listing Regulations. Transactions during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder are not attracted and thus disclosure in form AOC-2 in term of Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 is not required. Further, there are no materially significant transactions with related parties during the financial year which were in conflict with the interest of the Company. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website.

MATERIAL CHANGE AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There have been no material changes affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the concerned financial year of the company and the date of the report.

PARTICULARS UNDER SECTION 134 (3) (m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Since the Company is into the business of financing activities; the information regarding Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Adoption and Innovation, as defined under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is reported to be NIL.

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

The Company believes that technological obsolescence is a reality. Only progressive research and development will help us to measure up to future challenges and opportunities. We invest in and encourage continuous innovation. During the year under review, expenditure on research and development is not significant in relation to the nature size of operations of your Company.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk management is embedded in your Company s operating framework. Your Company believes that managing risks helps in maximizing returns. The Company s approach to addressing business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. However the Company is not required to constitute Risk Management Committee under Listing Regulations.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company conforms to the norms of Corporate Governance as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 27 of the Listing Regulations, a Report on the Corporate Governance and the Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance are annexed to this report.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT

The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company has not earned or used foreign exchange earnings/outgoings during the year under review.

Company is equipped with a proper and adequate system of internal controls for maintaining proper accounting cost control and efficiency in operation.

The Company also has adequate system to ensure that all of its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition, and transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly. The internal control system is supplemented by internal audits, review by management, documented policies and procedures.

CORPORATEGOVERNANCE

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy to report genuine concerns or grievances. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company i.e. www.crescentleasingltd.com

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Company wishes to place on record their appreciation to the contribution made by the employee of the Company during the period.

During the year under review there were no employees who were in receipt of the remuneration beyond the limits prescribed under Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 and therefore no disclosures need to be made under the said section.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013 READ WITH RULES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013 read with Rules thereunder, the Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the year under review.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation of the co-operation and assistance received from shareholders, customers, vendors, bankers, and other business constituents for their support during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on records their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment displayed by all employees during the year.