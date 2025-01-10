TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited

Report on the Audit of the Annual Financial Results Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of

Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited ("the Company"), for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024, attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial areas with note therein.

a. Are presented in accordance with the requirements of regulations 33 of the listing regulations in these regards" and

b. give a true and fair view in conformity with the regulation and measurements principal laid down in theapplicable Indian Accounting Standard, and other accounting principal accepted in India specified under section133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the company as at March 31, 2024, and its profitand loss A/c (financial performance including other comprehensive Income), its cash flow except thequalifications.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the financial results.

QUALIFICATIONS

(1) No proper documents, supporting evidences for the non-current financial assets loans in note no. 5 of the financial statements Rs 2422.91 lacs to draw our opinion on such loans and advances and relevant impact in the profit and loss account and relevant provisioning.

(2) No proper documents, supporting and evidences for the current financial assets loans and advances in note no. 10 of the financial statements Rs 8280.03 lacs to draw our opinion on such loans and advances and relevant impact in the profit and loss account and relevant provisioning

(3) Unable to draw our opinion regarding the trading sales and purchases, profits amounted to Rs 7,961.97 lacs& Rs 7,626.09 lacs & Rs 335.88 lacs respectively. As per our opinion, turnover, cost of goods sold, and profits are overstated to the extent of Rs 7,961.97 lacs & Rs 7,626.09 lacs & Rs 335.88 lacs respectively.

(4) Some of the trade payables, trade receivables, other financial liabilities, are subject to confirmation and its relevant impact, if any, on the statement of profit & loss account and balance sheet are unascertainable.

(5) Proceeds of the Right Issue Rs 4106.10 lacs was invested in one subsidiary amounting to Rs 2802.61 lacs and balance are commercially deployed as an unsecured loan. It was clear non-compliance of the letter of offer for utilization of proceeds for the working capital requirements and other general corporate purpose.

(6) Company is under investigations of Security exchange Board of India (SEBI) and relevant investigations final output is still pending and we are unable to identify the impact on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibility for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS Financial statements.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIALS TATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of state of affairs (financial position), Profit or loss (financial Performance including other comprehensive income), change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial results, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of the accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our

opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainly exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosure in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusion is based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentations, structure and content of the financial results, including the disclosers, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transaction and events in a manner that achieves fair presentations.

Materiality is the magnitude at misstatements in the

Statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Statement may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

OTHER MATTER

The financial results include the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figures between the audited

figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us, as required under the Listing Regulations.