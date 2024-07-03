Summary

Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited, formerly established in the name of Cressanda Solutions Limited on August 5, 1985 was changed to its present name on December 26, 2023. Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited (CRSL) is first and only listed company offering Railway Auxiliary Services and leading digital media breakthroughs. As an end-to-end Rail Media Powerhouse, the company drives media innovation in Railways by integrating the cuttingedge tech into this fast-paced market.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of delivering customized software solutions and products in the domain of contemporary services. The parent Company is based at Noida (UP) and Mumbai, India. The subsidiary company is based in Pittsburgh, USA.During the year 2000-01 the Company was acquired by Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited and it became 100% subsidiary of Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited with effect from 11 December, 2000. Effective 1 st April, 2001, two wholly owned subsidiaries of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. viz. Adroit Computer Technique Private Limited and Doctorsahib.com Private Limited, merged with the Company. The name of the Company got changed to Cressanda Solutions Limited from Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited effective from August 7, 2002. During the year 2002-03 the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company changed its name from Adroit Computer Technique Inc., USA to Cressanda Solutions Inc., USA.M/s. SMARTCHAMPS IT AND INFRA LIMITED was merged with the Compan

