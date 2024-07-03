Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹8
Prev. Close₹8.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹237.77
Day's High₹8.03
Day's Low₹7.63
52 Week's High₹27
52 Week's Low₹6.79
Book Value₹3.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)316.57
P/E267.67
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.9
39.85
46.97
30.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.43
56.39
-5.92
-6.19
Net Worth
146.33
96.24
41.05
24.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.08
0
-4.93
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
-0.06
0.04
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-105.28
-26.34
-97.74
2,634.74
EBIT growth
-105.28
811.98
-99.8
2,784.07
Net profit growth
-105.28
811.98
-99.8
1,073.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
204.67
86.76
0.18
10.84
9.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
204.67
86.76
0.18
10.84
9.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.49
5.59
0.33
0.07
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arunkumar Tyagi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chander Parkash Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil Kumar Trivedi
Executive Director
Rajkumar Dinesh Masalia
Independent Director
Mukesh Wwardhan Ttyagi
Independent Director
Satya Prakash
Independent Director
Nisha Asija Zutshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited, formerly established in the name of Cressanda Solutions Limited on August 5, 1985 was changed to its present name on December 26, 2023. Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited (CRSL) is first and only listed company offering Railway Auxiliary Services and leading digital media breakthroughs. As an end-to-end Rail Media Powerhouse, the company drives media innovation in Railways by integrating the cuttingedge tech into this fast-paced market.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of delivering customized software solutions and products in the domain of contemporary services. The parent Company is based at Noida (UP) and Mumbai, India. The subsidiary company is based in Pittsburgh, USA.During the year 2000-01 the Company was acquired by Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited and it became 100% subsidiary of Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited with effect from 11 December, 2000. Effective 1 st April, 2001, two wholly owned subsidiaries of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. viz. Adroit Computer Technique Private Limited and Doctorsahib.com Private Limited, merged with the Company. The name of the Company got changed to Cressanda Solutions Limited from Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited effective from August 7, 2002. During the year 2002-03 the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company changed its name from Adroit Computer Technique Inc., USA to Cressanda Solutions Inc., USA.M/s. SMARTCHAMPS IT AND INFRA LIMITED was merged with the Compan
Read More
The Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is ₹316.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is 267.67 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is ₹6.79 and ₹27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 111.44%, 3 Years at 6.49%, 1 Year at -66.97%, 6 Month at -29.31%, 3 Month at -34.56% and 1 Month at -20.96%.
