Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Share Price

7.63
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8
  • Day's High8.03
  • 52 Wk High27
  • Prev. Close8.03
  • Day's Low7.63
  • 52 Wk Low 6.79
  • Turnover (lac)237.77
  • P/E267.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.62
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)316.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8

Prev. Close

8.03

Turnover(Lac.)

237.77

Day's High

8.03

Day's Low

7.63

52 Week's High

27

52 Week's Low

6.79

Book Value

3.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

316.57

P/E

267.67

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:28 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.54%

Institutions: 0.53%

Non-Institutions: 99.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.9

39.85

46.97

30.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.43

56.39

-5.92

-6.19

Net Worth

146.33

96.24

41.05

24.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.08

0

-4.93

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.07

-0.06

0.04

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-105.28

-26.34

-97.74

2,634.74

EBIT growth

-105.28

811.98

-99.8

2,784.07

Net profit growth

-105.28

811.98

-99.8

1,073.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

204.67

86.76

0.18

10.84

9.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

204.67

86.76

0.18

10.84

9.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.49

5.59

0.33

0.07

0

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arunkumar Tyagi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chander Parkash Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil Kumar Trivedi

Executive Director

Rajkumar Dinesh Masalia

Independent Director

Mukesh Wwardhan Ttyagi

Independent Director

Satya Prakash

Independent Director

Nisha Asija Zutshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd

Summary

Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited, formerly established in the name of Cressanda Solutions Limited on August 5, 1985 was changed to its present name on December 26, 2023. Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited (CRSL) is first and only listed company offering Railway Auxiliary Services and leading digital media breakthroughs. As an end-to-end Rail Media Powerhouse, the company drives media innovation in Railways by integrating the cuttingedge tech into this fast-paced market.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of delivering customized software solutions and products in the domain of contemporary services. The parent Company is based at Noida (UP) and Mumbai, India. The subsidiary company is based in Pittsburgh, USA.During the year 2000-01 the Company was acquired by Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited and it became 100% subsidiary of Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited with effect from 11 December, 2000. Effective 1 st April, 2001, two wholly owned subsidiaries of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. viz. Adroit Computer Technique Private Limited and Doctorsahib.com Private Limited, merged with the Company. The name of the Company got changed to Cressanda Solutions Limited from Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited effective from August 7, 2002. During the year 2002-03 the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company changed its name from Adroit Computer Technique Inc., USA to Cressanda Solutions Inc., USA.M/s. SMARTCHAMPS IT AND INFRA LIMITED was merged with the Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is ₹316.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is 267.67 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is ₹6.79 and ₹27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd?

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 111.44%, 3 Years at 6.49%, 1 Year at -66.97%, 6 Month at -29.31%, 3 Month at -34.56% and 1 Month at -20.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.07 %
Institutions - 0.54 %
Public - 99.39 %

