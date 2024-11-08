Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024) Board Meeting outcome for Regulation 33(3)(d) Of SEBI Regulations, 2015 - Submission of Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Thereon For The Quarter And Half Year Ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith intimation of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 23 2024 at the registered office of the Company. We hereby request you to take the above cited information on your record Forfeiture of partly paid up shares issued pursuant to Rights issue. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Conversion of partly paid equity share to fully paid equity shares

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Appointment of Mr. Sunil Trivedi as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Board Meeting outcome for 07/2024-25 board meeting held on September 6, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for the meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results- Quarter ended June 30 2024 and other routine matters. Appointment of Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Approval for issuance of Third reminder cum demand notice for payment of First and Final Call Money (call money) for Partly paid-up equity shares issued by the Company on Rights basis.

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Other routine matters. Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Issuance of Second Reminder cum Demand Notice for payment of First and Final Call Money for Partly Paid-up equity shares issued by the company on rights basis. We hereby submit the Second Reminder cum Demand Notice for First and Final Call payment for Rights Issue of shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2.To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. 3.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow Statement of change in equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31st March 2024. 4.Other Routine Matters. CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024. The 02/2024-25 meeting of the Board of Directors that was scheduled to be held on Monday, May 27, 2024 is rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons/circumstances (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) This is to inform the exchange that the 02/2024-25 Board Meeting scheduled for today i.e., May 29, 2024 has been postponed due unavoidable circumstances. The revised date and time for the board meeting shall be intimated in due course. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

We hereby submit the Outcome of 01/2024-25 Board Meeting for Approval of the Issuance of first reminder cum demand notice for payment of First and Final Call Money of Rs. 10.00/- (comprising Rs. 0.50/- towards face value and Rs. 9.50/- towards securities premium) per partly paid-up equity share as First Reminder Notice to the holders of 82,42,016 (Eighty-Two Lakh Forty-Two Thousand and Sixteen) partly paid-up equity shares on which the First and final Call remains unpaid We hereby submit the First Reminder cum Demand Notice dated May 6,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024