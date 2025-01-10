Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.9
39.85
46.97
30.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.43
56.39
-5.92
-6.19
Net Worth
146.33
96.24
41.05
24.17
Minority Interest
Debt
1.08
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
147.41
96.24
41.05
24.17
Fixed Assets
1.98
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.87
11.93
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
130.27
83.14
29.16
24.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
69.26
5.59
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
113.16
93.6
29.22
24.05
Sundry Creditors
-50.96
-2.72
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.19
-13.33
-0.06
-0.03
Cash
0.28
1.15
11.88
0.15
Total Assets
147.4
96.23
41.04
24.17
