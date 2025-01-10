iifl-logo-icon 1
Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

7.84
(-2.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.9

39.85

46.97

30.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.43

56.39

-5.92

-6.19

Net Worth

146.33

96.24

41.05

24.17

Minority Interest

Debt

1.08

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

147.41

96.24

41.05

24.17

Fixed Assets

1.98

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.87

11.93

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

130.27

83.14

29.16

24.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

69.26

5.59

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

113.16

93.6

29.22

24.05

Sundry Creditors

-50.96

-2.72

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.19

-13.33

-0.06

-0.03

Cash

0.28

1.15

11.88

0.15

Total Assets

147.4

96.23

41.04

24.17

No Record Found

