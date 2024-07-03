Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
-1.08
17.48
65.45
105.59
24.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
-1.08
17.48
65.45
105.59
24.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
1.2
1.17
1.57
0.8
Total Income
0.09
18.68
66.61
107.15
25.05
Total Expenditure
5.4
15.89
62.94
99.93
14.96
PBIDT
-5.31
2.79
3.67
7.22
10.09
Interest
0
0
0.1
0.06
0
PBDT
-5.31
2.79
3.57
7.17
10.09
Depreciation
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.22
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.44
0.72
0.59
1.26
-0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.97
1.97
2.89
5.68
10.11
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
-0.01
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.9
1.98
2.89
5.68
10.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0.8
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.9
1.98
2.89
5.68
9.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.09
0.05
0.07
0.14
0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
42.27
41.9
41.9
41.08
41.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
491.66
15.96
5.6
6.83
41.6
PBDTM(%)
491.66
15.96
5.45
6.79
41.6
PATM(%)
367.59
11.27
4.41
5.37
41.69
