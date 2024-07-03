iifl-logo-icon 1
Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

7.32
(-4.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

-1.08

17.48

65.45

105.59

24.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

-1.08

17.48

65.45

105.59

24.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

1.2

1.17

1.57

0.8

Total Income

0.09

18.68

66.61

107.15

25.05

Total Expenditure

5.4

15.89

62.94

99.93

14.96

PBIDT

-5.31

2.79

3.67

7.22

10.09

Interest

0

0

0.1

0.06

0

PBDT

-5.31

2.79

3.57

7.17

10.09

Depreciation

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.22

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.44

0.72

0.59

1.26

-0.07

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.97

1.97

2.89

5.68

10.11

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

-0.01

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.9

1.98

2.89

5.68

10.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0.8

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.9

1.98

2.89

5.68

9.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.09

0.05

0.07

0.14

0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

42.27

41.9

41.9

41.08

41.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

491.66

15.96

5.6

6.83

41.6

PBDTM(%)

491.66

15.96

5.45

6.79

41.6

PATM(%)

367.59

11.27

4.41

5.37

41.69

