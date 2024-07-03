Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Summary

Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited, formerly established in the name of Cressanda Solutions Limited on August 5, 1985 was changed to its present name on December 26, 2023. Cressanda Railway Solutions Limited (CRSL) is first and only listed company offering Railway Auxiliary Services and leading digital media breakthroughs. As an end-to-end Rail Media Powerhouse, the company drives media innovation in Railways by integrating the cuttingedge tech into this fast-paced market.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of delivering customized software solutions and products in the domain of contemporary services. The parent Company is based at Noida (UP) and Mumbai, India. The subsidiary company is based in Pittsburgh, USA.During the year 2000-01 the Company was acquired by Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited and it became 100% subsidiary of Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited with effect from 11 December, 2000. Effective 1 st April, 2001, two wholly owned subsidiaries of Cressanda Solutions Ltd. viz. Adroit Computer Technique Private Limited and Doctorsahib.com Private Limited, merged with the Company. The name of the Company got changed to Cressanda Solutions Limited from Cressanda Commercial & Financing Limited effective from August 7, 2002. During the year 2002-03 the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company changed its name from Adroit Computer Technique Inc., USA to Cressanda Solutions Inc., USA.M/s. SMARTCHAMPS IT AND INFRA LIMITED was merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation vide Bombay High Court during the FY 2011-12. The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the name and style of Cressanda E-Platform Private Limited in the State of Maharashtra during the period 2021-22.In 2023, Company acquired Lucida Technologies, a Bangalore based Technology firm specializing in the areas of Digital and Analytics solutions, ML and AI. In 2024, Company acquired 51% stake in Mastermind Advertising Private Limited, marking a significant step toward entering the rapidly growing OTT segment within the digital media space. The Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name and style of Cressanda Renewable Energy Solutions Limited in 2024. It acquired 51% stake in SYN Developers Private Limited to execute a water supply project in West Bengal.