To the Members of

Crest Ventures Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Crest Ventures Limited (the "Company" including Crest-Employee Welfare Trust), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Expected Credit Loss under Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" - Assessed the accounting policy for impairment of financial assets and its compliance with Ind AS 109. The Company recognises Expected Credit Losses ("ECL") on loan assets under Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" based on the Expected Credit Loss model developed by the Company. The estimation of expected credit loss on financial instruments involves significant judgement and estimates. Key estimates involve determining Exposure at Default ("EAD") and Probability at Default ("PD") using historical information. Hence, we have considered the estimation of ECL as a Key Audit Matter. - Obtained an understanding of the Companys Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") calculation and the underlying assumptions. - Tested the key controls over the assessment and identification of significant increase in credit risk and staging of assets. - Sample testing of the accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation. - Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of PD and also performed analytical procedures to verify the reasonableness of the computation. - Assessed the disclosures made in relation to Ind AS 109 for ECL allowance.

4. Other information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexures thereto, Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or other information obtained during the course of our audit or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors responsibility for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

II. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended; In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ payable by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer note 42 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts having any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv a) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as referred in note 57(c) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as referred in note 57(c) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause iv (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in note 39 to the standalone financial statements: a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 7(I) under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the Members of Crest Ventures Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the property plant and equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records, the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year and hence clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and hence clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable. ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. As explained to us and on the basis of records examined by us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has not availed any working capital limits from banks and financial institutions during the year and hence clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii. (a) The Company being a Non- Banking Financial Company, the requirement of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has made investments, given loans, provided guarantees and securities during the year. The investments made, interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans given, guarantees and securities provided to related and other parties are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the repayments of principal amounts and interest are generally regular considering the stipulations to repayment, except as detailed below:

Name of the entity/ Borrower Amount in Lakhs Due Date Extent of delays (Days) upto 31 March, 2024 Nature of transaction Remarks Manegrow Agro Products Private Limited 2.86 11 August 2023 1 Interest Received 1.77 23 November 2023 29 4.04 24 November 2023 28 2.24 30 November 2023 18 7.46 24 January 2024 63 2.95 7 February 2024 49 14.32 15 February 2024 41 Manegrow Industries Private 1.79 28 August 2023 8 Interest Received Limited 6.03 27 September 2023 9 3.01 20 November 2023 32 7.76 15 February 2024 41 1.73 24 November 2023 28 5.97 27 December 2023 91

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of interest and loans granted for more than 90 days considering the stipulations to repayment.

(e) The Company being a Non- Banking Financial Company, the requirement of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) On the basis of examination of records, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees and securities provided to the extent applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, from the public within the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the activities carried on by of the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(vi) is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us:

a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and others as applicable have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no amounts of any statutory dues which are yet to be deposited on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Maharashtra Stamp Act Stamp duty 64.83 F.Y. 2021-22 Chief Controlling Revenue Authority

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions related to unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to banks, financial institutions, debenture holder or to any other lender.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, term loans availed by the Company during the year, have been prima facie applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, pending utilization are temporarily invested in sweep-in deposit with banks.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entities to meet obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture.

(f) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and have hence clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year and hence clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Hence, clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, to the extent applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) During the year, internal audit has been carried out by an independent firm of Chartered Accountants. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the scope and coverage is commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company, issued during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) Based on information and explanation given to us, the Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and necessary registration has been obtained by the Company.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities after holding a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii.There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, hence clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts in compliance with provisions of Section 135 of the Act; hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 7(II)(f) under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the Members of Crest Ventures Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Crest Ventures Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on "Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.