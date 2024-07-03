iifl-logo-icon 1
Crest Ventures Ltd Share Price

466.3
(4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:58 AM

  • Open447.4
  • Day's High487.95
  • 52 Wk High621.65
  • Prev. Close445.1
  • Day's Low444.05
  • 52 Wk Low 292.8
  • Turnover (lac)363.61
  • P/E16.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value370.17
  • EPS26.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,326.61
  • Div. Yield0.22
Crest Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

447.4

Prev. Close

445.1

Turnover(Lac.)

363.61

Day's High

487.95

Day's Low

444.05

52 Week's High

621.65

52 Week's Low

292.8

Book Value

370.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,326.61

P/E

16.92

EPS

26.26

Divi. Yield

0.22

Crest Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Crest Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Crest Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.11%

Non-Promoter- 1.41%

Institutions: 1.41%

Non-Institutions: 28.58%

Custodian: 0.88%

Share Price

Crest Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.95

27.95

28.45

28.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

961.98

846.14

258.96

287.54

Net Worth

989.93

874.09

287.41

315.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

30.14

-2.88

-35.66

8.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

183.61

650.55

56.92

54.53

66.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

183.61

650.55

56.92

54.53

66.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

0.31

0.01

0.36

0.94

Crest Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Crest Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vijay Choraria

Independent Director

Rajeev Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namita Bapna

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mohindar Kumar

Non Executive Director

Sheetal Kamalnayan Kapadia

Independent Director

Neha Mehta

Independent Director

Sivaramakrishnan S Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crest Ventures Ltd

Summary

Crest Ventures Ltd (formerly known Sharyans Resources Limited) was established on October 16, 1982 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The Company presently operates in three main segments viz., Investment in businesses, Credit business and Real Estate development.The company signed an MoU for technical assistance and co-operation with Kalpataru Construction Overseas and J Henry Schroders Bank, Switzerland. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Dec.93 to part-finance the diversification of the companys operations in the area of housing development and finance. Later the company has entered into a partnership with Kalpataru Homes for the execution of a large commercial-cum-residential complex at Panvel.In 1995-96, it came out with Rights issue of 3510000 shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 25/- per share was fully subscribed and the money raised has also been deployed.During year 2007, the Company floated a 100% subsidiary, Tamarind Tours Private Limited to provide travel and related services. The Companys investments in Real Estate business saw efforts yield resulting with the opening of Phoenix Market City Mall at Velachery, Chennai as a major milesto
Company FAQs

What is the Crest Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Crest Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹466.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crest Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crest Ventures Ltd is ₹1326.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crest Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crest Ventures Ltd is 16.92 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crest Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crest Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crest Ventures Ltd is ₹292.8 and ₹621.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Crest Ventures Ltd?

Crest Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.66%, 3 Years at 43.07%, 1 Year at 49.31%, 6 Month at 8.06%, 3 Month at -15.19% and 1 Month at -9.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crest Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crest Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.11 %
Institutions - 1.42 %
Public - 28.58 %

