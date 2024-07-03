SectorFinance
Open₹447.4
Prev. Close₹445.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹363.61
Day's High₹487.95
Day's Low₹444.05
52 Week's High₹621.65
52 Week's Low₹292.8
Book Value₹370.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,326.61
P/E16.92
EPS26.26
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.95
27.95
28.45
28.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
961.98
846.14
258.96
287.54
Net Worth
989.93
874.09
287.41
315.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
30.14
-2.88
-35.66
8.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
183.61
650.55
56.92
54.53
66.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
183.61
650.55
56.92
54.53
66.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
0.31
0.01
0.36
0.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vijay Choraria
Independent Director
Rajeev Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namita Bapna
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mohindar Kumar
Non Executive Director
Sheetal Kamalnayan Kapadia
Independent Director
Neha Mehta
Independent Director
Sivaramakrishnan S Iyer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crest Ventures Ltd
Summary
Crest Ventures Ltd (formerly known Sharyans Resources Limited) was established on October 16, 1982 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The Company presently operates in three main segments viz., Investment in businesses, Credit business and Real Estate development.The company signed an MoU for technical assistance and co-operation with Kalpataru Construction Overseas and J Henry Schroders Bank, Switzerland. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Dec.93 to part-finance the diversification of the companys operations in the area of housing development and finance. Later the company has entered into a partnership with Kalpataru Homes for the execution of a large commercial-cum-residential complex at Panvel.In 1995-96, it came out with Rights issue of 3510000 shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 25/- per share was fully subscribed and the money raised has also been deployed.During year 2007, the Company floated a 100% subsidiary, Tamarind Tours Private Limited to provide travel and related services. The Companys investments in Real Estate business saw efforts yield resulting with the opening of Phoenix Market City Mall at Velachery, Chennai as a major milesto
Read More
The Crest Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹466.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crest Ventures Ltd is ₹1326.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Crest Ventures Ltd is 16.92 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crest Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crest Ventures Ltd is ₹292.8 and ₹621.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Crest Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.66%, 3 Years at 43.07%, 1 Year at 49.31%, 6 Month at 8.06%, 3 Month at -15.19% and 1 Month at -9.79%.
