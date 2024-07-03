Summary

Crest Ventures Ltd (formerly known Sharyans Resources Limited) was established on October 16, 1982 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The Company presently operates in three main segments viz., Investment in businesses, Credit business and Real Estate development.The company signed an MoU for technical assistance and co-operation with Kalpataru Construction Overseas and J Henry Schroders Bank, Switzerland. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Dec.93 to part-finance the diversification of the companys operations in the area of housing development and finance. Later the company has entered into a partnership with Kalpataru Homes for the execution of a large commercial-cum-residential complex at Panvel.In 1995-96, it came out with Rights issue of 3510000 shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 25/- per share was fully subscribed and the money raised has also been deployed.During year 2007, the Company floated a 100% subsidiary, Tamarind Tours Private Limited to provide travel and related services. The Companys investments in Real Estate business saw efforts yield resulting with the opening of Phoenix Market City Mall at Velachery, Chennai as a major milesto

