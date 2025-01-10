Crest Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.95
27.95
28.45
28.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
961.98
846.14
258.96
287.54
Net Worth
989.93
874.09
287.41
315.99
Minority Interest
Debt
168.86
150.3
248.17
114.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.98
0.92
0.02
1.07
Total Liabilities
1,163.77
1,025.31
535.6
431.68
Fixed Assets
60.81
62.99
46.76
37.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
293.34
253.12
222.69
208.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.51
3.81
4.68
6.9
Networking Capital
743.92
675.24
255.63
176.43
Inventories
62.79
62.25
45.01
21.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.32
2.26
1.13
1.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
704.54
636.3
219.72
162.57
Sundry Creditors
-3.62
-1.84
-2.31
-1.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-21.11
-23.73
-7.92
-7.12
Cash
61.43
30.4
5.84
2.76
Total Assets
1,164.01
1,025.56
535.6
431.68
