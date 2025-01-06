iifl-logo-icon 1
Crest Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

458.75
(3.07%)
Jan 6, 2025

Crest Ventures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

30.14

-2.88

-35.66

8.78

Other operating items

Operating

30.14

-2.88

-35.66

8.78

Capital expenditure

3.8

1.05

0.04

-0.01

Free cash flow

33.94

-1.83

-35.62

8.77

Equity raised

334.05

344.19

334.01

318.88

Investing

-36.76

16.86

48.88

5.89

Financing

66.45

32.32

98.84

48.95

Dividends paid

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

Net in cash

398.55

392.4

446.98

383.36

