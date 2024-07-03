Crest Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
143.83
620.34
39.91
41.04
50
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
143.83
620.34
39.91
41.04
50
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.19
0.58
0.02
0.82
Total Income
143.93
620.53
40.49
41.05
50.82
Total Expenditure
56.98
54.07
41.37
35.16
28.04
PBIDT
86.95
566.46
-0.88
5.9
22.78
Interest
17.26
9.17
9.67
7.65
7.69
PBDT
69.69
557.29
-10.55
-1.76
15.09
Depreciation
3.47
2.91
1.58
2.33
2.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.11
180.19
2.49
3.46
3.89
Deferred Tax
0.51
-1.73
-0.97
-0.22
-0.26
Reported Profit After Tax
49.6
375.91
-13.66
-7.33
9.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
50.32
383.61
13.76
0.46
38.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
50.32
383.61
13.76
0.46
38.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.84
135.4
4.83
0.16
13.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.2
28.31
28.45
28.45
28.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
60.45
91.31
-2.2
14.37
45.56
PBDTM(%)
48.45
89.83
-26.43
-4.28
30.18
PATM(%)
34.48
60.59
-34.22
-17.86
18.64
No Record Found
