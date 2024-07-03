iifl-logo-icon 1
Crest Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

440
(-4.20%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

143.83

620.34

39.91

41.04

50

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

143.83

620.34

39.91

41.04

50

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.19

0.58

0.02

0.82

Total Income

143.93

620.53

40.49

41.05

50.82

Total Expenditure

56.98

54.07

41.37

35.16

28.04

PBIDT

86.95

566.46

-0.88

5.9

22.78

Interest

17.26

9.17

9.67

7.65

7.69

PBDT

69.69

557.29

-10.55

-1.76

15.09

Depreciation

3.47

2.91

1.58

2.33

2.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

16.11

180.19

2.49

3.46

3.89

Deferred Tax

0.51

-1.73

-0.97

-0.22

-0.26

Reported Profit After Tax

49.6

375.91

-13.66

-7.33

9.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

50.32

383.61

13.76

0.46

38.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

50.32

383.61

13.76

0.46

38.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

17.84

135.4

4.83

0.16

13.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

28.2

28.31

28.45

28.45

28.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

60.45

91.31

-2.2

14.37

45.56

PBDTM(%)

48.45

89.83

-26.43

-4.28

30.18

PATM(%)

34.48

60.59

-34.22

-17.86

18.64

