Crest Ventures Ltd Summary

Crest Ventures Ltd (formerly known Sharyans Resources Limited) was established on October 16, 1982 at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The Company presently operates in three main segments viz., Investment in businesses, Credit business and Real Estate development.The company signed an MoU for technical assistance and co-operation with Kalpataru Construction Overseas and J Henry Schroders Bank, Switzerland. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Dec.93 to part-finance the diversification of the companys operations in the area of housing development and finance. Later the company has entered into a partnership with Kalpataru Homes for the execution of a large commercial-cum-residential complex at Panvel.In 1995-96, it came out with Rights issue of 3510000 shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 25/- per share was fully subscribed and the money raised has also been deployed.During year 2007, the Company floated a 100% subsidiary, Tamarind Tours Private Limited to provide travel and related services. The Companys investments in Real Estate business saw efforts yield resulting with the opening of Phoenix Market City Mall at Velachery, Chennai as a major milestone in 2012-13.The Company tookover Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited (FFSL), resulting it in becoming one of the Promoters during 2013-14. Through the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation, ITI Securities Limited, subsidiary of ITI Capital Holdings Private Limited, merged with ITI Capital Holdings Private Limited from April 01, 2014 and through the same Scheme, the amalgamated ITI Capital Holdings Private Limited, subsidiary Company merged with the Company effective from April 02, 2014.During the year 2016-17, Crest Capital and Investment Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary on September 16, 2016. Further, the Company increased its stake in Escort Developers Private Limited on March 31, 2017 from the existing 50% to 100% resulting into its becoming a wholly owned subsidiary company. However, the Company has acquired a further stake of 10% in Crest Wealth Management Private Limited in 2017-18. Similarly, it increased its stake in Crest Finserv Limited from 52% to 100% resulting Crest Finserv Limited to became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company during 2018-19. During 2019-20, the Company acquired 21% stake in TBOF Foods Private Limited, which resulted TBOF Foods in becoming an associate of the Company. The Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary, i.e., Escort Developers Private Limited sold their entire stake being 38,49,058 Equity Shares constituting 50% of the paid up equity share capital of Classic Mall Development Company Limited (CMDCL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 936 Crore to The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML). Consequent to the sale/transfer of shares, the Companys and Escorts holding in CMDCL was reported Nil and CMDCL ceases to be an associate of the Company effective May 05, 2022.Mane Green Private Limited was made subsidiary effective August 16, 2022; Crest Habitat Private Limited was made subsidiary effective August 25, 2022; Crest Corner Private Limited was made subsidiary effective August 29, 2022.