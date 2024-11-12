Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

CREST VENTURES LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Please refer the attached Intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

CREST VENTURES LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

CREST VENTURES LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(d) and 50(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations a meeting of the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 07th June 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the terms and conditions and such other matters in relation to the proposed issue of NCDs having face value of INR 1 Lakh each aggregating upto INR 100 Crore on Private Placement basis for a period of 18 months in compliance with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations 2021 SEBI Listing Regulations as amended from time to time SEBI Master Circular for issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities Securitised Debt Instruments Security Receipts Municipal Debt Securities and Commercial Paper and SEBI Electronic Book Mechanism Guidelines read with the BSE Operational Guidelines on Electronic book mechanism for issuance of Debt Securities. In furtherance to our letter dated 4th June, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 51 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read together with Para A 4(d) of Part A; Para A 16 (a) of Part B of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that at the meeting of Debenture Fund Raising Committee (the Committee) of the Board held today i.e., 07th June, 2024, the Committee considered and approved issuance of, on a private placement basis, 12% Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Senior, Transferable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) each of face value INR 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) , at par, with a base issue size upto INR 75 Crore with a Green Shoe Option upto INR 25 Crore aggregating upto INR 100 Crore for a period of 18 months. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024) In furtherance to our letter dated May 24, 2024 and June 07, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read together with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that at the meeting of Debenture Fund Raising Committee held today i.e., June 20, 2024, the Committee has inter alia approved the allotment of 9300 (Nine Thousand Three Hundred) 12% Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Senior, Transferable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures each of face value ?1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) on a private placement basis, at par, for a period of 18 (Eighteen) Months. Further, disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure A to the attached Outcome. The meeting commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.20 a.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

CREST VENTURES LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS); b) To consider and recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; c) To consider and approve the issuance of listed unsecured non-convertible debentures for raising funds up to an aggregate amount of INR 1000000000 (Rupees One Hundred Crores only) (Securities) on a private placement basis in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules framed thereunder and pursuant to applicable SEBI Regulations. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 51 read with Part A & B of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Iyer (DIN: 00503487) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 20th March, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders to be obtained at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company or within three months hereof, whichever is earlier. The Company has informed the Stock Exchange(s) regarding the appointment of Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Iyer (DIN: 00503487) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-executive, Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders. The necessary disclosures with respect to his appointment is attached with this intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024