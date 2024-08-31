|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Aug 2024
|24 May 2024
|Please find enclosed intimation of Book Closure and Record date Please refer the attached intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Please find enclosed 42nd AGM Minutes of Crest Ventures Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.