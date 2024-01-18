|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of INR 1.00 per equity share of face value of INR 10.00 each fully paid up (i.e., 10%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The dividend payout is subject to the Members approval at the forthcoming 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Please find enclosed intimation of Book Closure and Record date
